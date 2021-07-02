Mid-Ohio
Date: Sunday, July 4th
Round: 10/17
Race laps: 80 laps
Total race distance: 180.64 miles/290.71 km
Length: 2.25 miles/3.63 km
Number of turns: 13
Remaining session start times:
- Practice 2: Saturday, 9:05 – 9:50 a.m. ET
- Qualifying: Saturday, 12:00 – 1:10 p.m. ET
- Final Practice : Saturday, 3:30 – 4:00 p.m. ET
- Green Flag: Sunday, 12:00 – 1:45 p.m. ET
TUNE IN:
- Sunday, 12:00 p.m. ET on NBC
|Pato O’Ward – No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Practice 1: 2nd, 1:07.505
Total Laps: 15
“I was very happy with the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet today. It is in the window and rolled off the truck strong. It was a very messy session. I was very surprised we got just one clean lap in, but that was good enough to roll up to the top. We just need to keep working on it and getting it ready for qualifying. I think we have a shot at starting on the front row.”
Felix Rosenqvist – No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
Practice 1: 13th, 1:08.026
Total Laps: 18
“It feels good to be back in the car. It felt fine, no big pain or anything. It’s good fun to be back at Mid-Ohio. It is kind of slippery out there and we had a little spin but I think the session went well. The car seems pretty fast, so on to more practice and qualifying tomorrow. Glad to be back and focused forward.”
|Taylor Kiel – President, Arrow McLaren SP
|“Today was a good day. It is good to be back here at Mid-Ohio and to have Felix back. Both cars rolled off in a happy window so Felix was able to go out and knock the rust off to get up to speed pretty quickly. Likewise with Pato, just running one set of tires in this practice was able to get up to speed quickly and identify how to improve the car. A good first practice and certainly some room for improvement, but we are in a good window. So we are excited to see what tomorrow brings.”