Update from Arrow McLaren SP:

Felix Rosenqvist has been cleared to drive by the INDYCAR Medical Team and will return to pilot the No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet this weekend for the Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio.

Felix and Arrow McLaren SP would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Billows and the INDYCAR Medical Team for the exceptional care and treatment they have provided.

The Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio will take place on Sunday, July 4th at 12:00 p.m. ET on NBC.