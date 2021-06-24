Plainfield, IL (June 24, 2021) – Indy Lights Series graduate and Cleveland, Ohio native, Ryan Norman will be making his NTT INDYCAR SERIES debut next weekend at the Honda Indy 200 aboard the No. 52 Koinu Inu / EVO entry of Dale Coyne Racing with RWR at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Norman, who will be representing partners Koinu Inu, EVO and Three Chord Bourbon on his No. 52 Honda, had the opportunity earlier this week to test with the team at his home track alongside Romain Grosjean ahead of his first official appearance as an NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver next week.

“My goal throughout my whole racing career has been to become an NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver,” said Norman. “So many years of hard work and sacrifices have finally paid off and I want to thank Dale Coyne for giving me a shot to show what I can do in the series. It’s an honor to be able to drive for DCR. They have shown over the years that they have created a great competitive program and I can’t wait to see what we can accomplish together. I’m more prepared than ever before to show that I belong in IndyCar and can fight for podiums and wins. It’s time to get to work!”

The 23-year-old driver started his racing career on two wheels in his native Cleveland, Ohio and was a successful motocross racer. He transitioned to cars in 2015 and found immediate success, winning in multiple classes and winning the SCCA Formula Atlantic Championship.

Norman then moved to the competitive Indy Lights Series in 2017 where he drove for Andretti Autosport and scored podiums and victories over three seasons finishing fourth in the Championship.

Recently, he joined Bryan Herta Autosport in 2020 to compete full-time in the #33 Hyundai Veloster N TCR and won the drivers’ championship alongside co-driver Gabby Chaves. For 2021, Norman joined Parker Chase in the #98 Elantra N TCR.

The former Indy Lights driver will get a first chance to measure himself to the rest of the field on Friday, July 2 from 2:30pm ET during the first practice session. The Honda Indy 200 goes green on Sunday, July 4 at 12:05pm ET and will be broadcast live on NBC.

# # #

About Koinu Inu

What is Koinu Inu?

Koinu Inu ($KOINU) is a team-built, community driven ERC-20 token project that combines three of the most popular & rapidly growing industries in the world – DeFi (Cryptocurrency), Video Games + Gambling. The team’s goal is simple and attractive – to become the world’s most popular and profitable eSports Casino & Token Marketplace.

What can it do?

The $KOINU platform will allow holders to wager tokens against others in popular eSports titles like Call of Duty, Overwatch, League of Legends, Valorant, Rocket League & many more. Token holders will also be able to wager tokens on Professional eSports matches to win a portion of a shared prize pool.

About EVO

EVO is a revolutionary athlete-development company which plans to eliminate the financial burdens of tomorrow’s champions and change the way fans experience sports through the power of investment. EVO aims to take skilled professional athletes in individual sports and provide them with world-class development and support, in exchange for a share of future earnings. A portion of those earnings will be shared with EVO investors, and this model will allow athletes to focus on winning, without the burdens of financial constraints.

About Three Chord Bourbon

WHO WE ARE

Founded by music legend, Neil Giraldo, Three Chord celebrates creativity, community, and tradition by bringing together the award-winning musician and producer’s love of whiskey and music with his passion for conversations with family and friends.

Inspired by the simplicity yet infinite expressions of the three chord progression — the foundation of the blues — Neil collaborated with master blender and distiller, Ari Sussman, to bring together notes from a variety of whiskies to create products with distinctive flavor profiles that balances simplicity and complexity in perfect harmony.

WHAT WE DO

Three Chord sources high quality and rare whiskies from the top distilleries in Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina and Indiana for use in blends, single-source bottlings, and special releases. By using carefully selected barrels and combining unique flavor profiles, Three Chord creates an expression that is greater than the sum of its parts. Three Chord whiskies are aged in heavy toast 4 char #1 barrels, French and American oak “hybrid” char #3 barrels, barrels imported from Cognac (not charred), and barrels from Spain, (not charred). After blending, they are returned to the barrels a second time, then bottled in Chelsea, Michigan.

For a full list of states of distribution and availability please visit www.ThreeChordBourbon.com