By Patrick Stephan As always, this is typed on the fly and not edited, so please forgive any typos. FROM INDYCAR PR: REV GROUP GRAND PRIX PRESENTED BY AMR RACE SPECIFICS:•The race is 55 laps, 220.77 miles on the 14-turn, 4.014-mile road course. The race will become a timed race of two hours if there…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.