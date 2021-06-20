Ed Jones Race Summary:

Ed Jones was having a strong race in the No. 18 SealMaster – Dale Coyne w/ Vasser Sullivan Honda when his rear suspension gave way ending his REV Group Grand Prix at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.



Jones started 12 th on the scenic 4.014-mile, 14-turn permanent road course.



on the scenic 4.014-mile, 14-turn permanent road course. He ran at, or near, the top-10 for much of the race getting as high as seventh.



On lap 50 of the 55-lap contest, he was running in 13 th place with at least one car needing to pit for fuel and several others saving fuel.



place with at least one car needing to pit for fuel and several others saving fuel. While working lap 51, the left rear suspension gave way ending his race.

Ed Jones Fast Facts:

The 2021 REV Group Grand Prix was Jones’ 56th career NTT INDYCAR SERIES start and fourth at Road America.



In four races at Road America, Jones has finished in the top-10 twice with a best showing of seventh in 2017 (ninth in 2018). He has qualified in the top-12 all four times. In three previous races he



Jones is contesting his fourth NTT INDYCAR season and first with Dale Coyne w/ Vasser Sullivan.



In 56 career INDYCAR starts, Jones has earned 15 top-10 finishes including three podium performances, third at Indy in 2017, and third at Long Beach and Detroit Race 2 in 2018. Jones has a best starting position of fourth, Detroit Race 1 this year, the Indianapolis 500 in 2019 and the Detroit Race 2 in 2018.



Jones was the 2017 INDYCAR Rookie of the Year and was the top-rookie finisher in the 2017 Indianapolis 500, placing third.



Jones, 26, was born in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (of British citizenship) and currently resides in Miami, Florida.



Next Race:

Round 10 of the 16-race 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season will be the Honda Indy 200, July 4, on the 2.258-mile, 13-turn Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course permanent road circuit in Lexington, Ohio. The race will be broadcast live on NBC at 12:00 p.m. ET.