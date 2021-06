Posted by Patrick Stephan on Saturday, June 19th 2021

By Patrick Stephan Here are the qualifying groups for the REV Group Grand Prix presented by AMR: Group 1Group 226 Herta, Colton2 Newgarden, Josef51 Grosjean, Romain15 Rahal, Graham10 Palou, Alex21 Askew, Oliver14 Bourdais, Sebastien5 O’Ward, Pato28 Hunter-Reay, Ryan12 Power, Will20 Daly, Conor8 Ericsson, Marcus22 Pagenaud, Simon60 Harvey, Jack3 McLaughlin, Scott27 Rossi, Alexander29 Hinchcliffe, James18 Jones,…