ED JONES

NO. 18 TEAM SEALMASTER – DALE COYNE WITH VASSER SULLIVAN

HONDA/DALLARA/FIRESTONE

REV Group Grand Prix – Road America – Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

June 18-20, 2021



Ed Jones Summary:

Ed Jones will pilot the No. 18 Team SealMaster-Dale Coyne w/ Vasser Sullivan Honda in the REV Group Grand Prix, June 18-20 on the scenic 4.048-mile, 14-turn Road America permanent road course. In three previous races at Road America, Jones has finished in the top-10 twice with a best showing of seventh in 2017. He has a best starting position of 11th, twice, 2019 and 2017,

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Career Statistics

Seasons 4th Top-Five 3

Career Starts 55 Top-10 15

Wins 0 Poles 0

Podium 3 Laps Led 3



2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Statistics

Starts 6 Top-10 1

Wins 0 Poles 0

Podiums 0 Laps Led 2

Top-Five 0



2021 NTT INDYCAR Series Results

Barber S/F 13/15 Indy GP S/F 9/14

St. Petersburg S/F 21/20 Indy 500 S/F 11/28

Texas Race 1 S/F 19/12 Detroit 1 S/F 4/9

Texas Race 2 S/F 18/22 Detroit 2 S/F 11/17



ROAD AMERICA Results

Number of Starts 3 2017 S/F 11/7

2019 S/F 11/22 Best Start 11 (2017, 2019)

2018 S/F 12/9 Best Finish 7 (2017)



Ed Jones Fast Facts:

Jones is contesting his fourth NTT INDYCAR season and first with Dale Coyne w/ Vasser Sullivan.

The 2021 REV Group Grand Prix will be Jones’ 56th career NTT INDYCAR SERIES start and fourth at Road America.

Jones is 18th in the 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship standings with 113 points.

In 55 career INDYCAR starts, Jones has earned 15 top-10 finishes including three podium performances, third at Indy in 2017, and third at Long Beach and Detroit Race 2 in 2018. Jones has a best starting position of fourth, Detroit Race 1 this year, the Indianapolis 500 in 2019 and the Detroit Race 2 in 2018.

Jones was the 2017 INDYCAR Rookie of the Year and was the top-rookie finisher in the 2017 Indianapolis 500, placing third.

Jones, 26, was born in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (of British citizenship) and currently resides in Miami, Florida.

Next Race:

Round 9 of the 16-race 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season will be REV Group Grand Prix, June 20. The race will be broadcast live on NBCSN at 12:00 p.m. ET.