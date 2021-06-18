|Road America Date: Sunday, June 20th
Round: 9/17
Race laps: 55 laps
Total race distance: 220.55 miles/ 354.94 km
Length: 4 miles/ 6.43 km
Number of turns: 14
Remaining Session start times:
Practice 2: Saturday, 11:00 – 11:45 a.m. ET
Qualifying: Saturday, 2:30 – 3:40 p.m. ET
Practice 3: Saturday, 5:30 – 6:00 p.m. ET
Green Flag : Sunday, 12:40 – 2:45 p.m. ET
TUNE IN:Sunday, 12:00 p.m. ET on NBC
|Pato O’Ward – No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Practice 1: 11th, 1:48.4251
Total Laps: 9
“Just got done here with day one of the REV Group Grand Prix at Road America. It was hot out there today and the weather is definitely going to be different tomorrow. I think the atmosphere temps will be at least 20 degrees cooler. So we will need to see what that does to the track. We’ve got some work to do. The car wasn’t really in the window, so we will get to work right now and see what we have tomorrow for qualifying.”
Kevin Magnussen – No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
Practice 1: 23rd, 1:50.4921
Total Laps: 14
“Today was a lot to take in. I took it step-by-step and it was fun. It’s a wild beast, heavy in the steering wheel and it’s got a bit of turbo lag. It’s very, very different to anything I have ever driven. So, it was a great experience and I can’t wait for tomorrow. I want to thank everyone at Arrow McLaren SP and Chevrolet for helping to get me up to speed.”
|Taylor Kiel – President, Arrow McLaren SP
|“Kevin Magnussen did a really good job today just methodically working up to speed. I think there are things we can do to help him out in the car, but otherwise it was a good session for him and we have some time to work on it tonight. He can sleep on it tonight and we can come with some new ideas for tomorrow. He’s got two sessions tomorrow to get accustomed to the car. For Pato, I think the car is decent. It’s a little too on edge right now, but we’re not trying to chase the track temps right now because we are going to have a totally different day tomorrow with ambient and track temperatures. All-in-all a good first day, a clean day, which is good. We will see what we got tomorrow.”