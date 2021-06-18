“Kevin Magnussen did a really good job today just methodically working up to speed. I think there are things we can do to help him out in the car, but otherwise it was a good session for him and we have some time to work on it tonight. He can sleep on it tonight and we can come with some new ideas for tomorrow. He’s got two sessions tomorrow to get accustomed to the car. For Pato, I think the car is decent. It’s a little too on edge right now, but we’re not trying to chase the track temps right now because we are going to have a totally different day tomorrow with ambient and track temperatures. All-in-all a good first day, a clean day, which is good. We will see what we got tomorrow.”