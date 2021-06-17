June 17, 2021

Arrow McLaren SP, and McLaren Racing, have selected Tezos, the world’s most advanced blockchain, to become the teams’ Official Blockchain Partner in a new multi-year technical partnership across INDYCAR, Formula 1 and esports. McLaren Racing will use the energy efficient and upgradeable Tezos network to create a non-fungible token (NFT) platform with fan experience at the heart.



Tezos, an open source blockchain for assets and applications, is a continuously evolving blockchain that upgrades itself through efficient on-chain governance. McLaren will build a dedicated platform that brings its illustrious racing heritage and renowned lineup of drivers across multiple teams and series to offer an unrivalled NFT fan experience.



For Tezos, Arrow McLaren SP and McLaren Racing, sustainability through innovation is key. Embracing clean NFTs and energy-efficient networks ensures that the impact of this new medium to share creative expression is not offset by unnecessarily high energy consumption. Unlike traditional Proof of Work blockchains, Tezos’s pioneering Proof of Stake mechanism is a significantly more energy-efficient approach to securing its network, using two million times less energy than Proof of Work networks like Bitcoin and Ethereum. This allows Tezos to operate cleanly, with minimal energy consumption and a negligible carbon footprint.



As part of the partnership, the Tezos brand will be represented across the Arrow McLaren SP and McLaren Formula 1 teams, including on the race suits of AMSP drivers Pato O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist, and McLaren F1 drivers Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo. Tezos will also be presenting partner of the McLaren Shadow esports team.

Taylor Kiel, President, Arrow McLaren SP said:

“The partnership between Tezos, Arrow McLaren SP and McLaren Racing shows our continued effort to be a leader within motorsport when it comes to innovation and fan engagement. Tezos is a partner that will allow both teams to continue to elevate the fan experience in both INDYCAR and Formula 1, while also bringing Arrow McLaren SP into a new and emerging space.”

Lindsey Eckhouse, Director, ecommerce and esports, McLaren Racing said:

“Tezos and McLaren Racing uniting to create a unique fan-focused NFT platform is an innovative step in an exciting and rapidly developing industry. At McLaren we are known for putting fans at the heart of everything we do, and this is another partnership which allows us to enter a space where fans can own key pieces of our team. We are looking forward to launching the platform with Tezos to create bespoke NFTs with our Formula 1, INDYCAR and esports teams.”

Hubertus Thonhauser, Chair, Tezos Foundation said:

“McLaren Racing has one of the longest and most illustrious legacies in racing, and we are excited that they have chosen to bring it to the Tezos blockchain through their NFT Fan engagement platform. The concept of blockchain is evolving, becoming faster, more secure, and more efficient. This requires a blockchain that can keep up with this rapid pace of innovation. As brands everywhere look to engage with their fans in new ways, Tezos, the original and fastest evolving blockchain, remains at the forefront of innovation, providing real-world solutions in a thriving and fast growing ecosystem.”