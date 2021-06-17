|Road America Date: Sunday, June 20th
Round: 9/17
Race laps: 55 laps
Total race distance: 220.55 miles/ 354.94 km
Length: 4 miles/ 6.43 km
Number of turns: 14
Session start times:
Practice 1: Friday, 5:00 – 5:54 p.m. ET
Practice 2: Saturday, 11:00 – 11:45 a.m. ET
Qualifying: Saturday, 2:30 – 3:40 p.m. ET
Green Flag : Sunday, 12:40 – 2:45 p.m. ET
TUNE IN:Sunday, 12:00 p.m. ET on NBC
|Pato O’Ward – No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|“Excited to get back to Road America after a great weekend in Detroit. Obviously, I’ve got some pretty good memories from there, battling my now teammate Felix Rosenqvist; didn’t quite win it but I was darn close. So hopefully we’ll have a good weekend this weekend and it’d be great to go one step better on the podium. It’s a track that I enjoy, it’s very fast and requires a lot of commitment. We should be strong so I’m looking forward to it.”
Kevin Magnussen – No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
“I can’t wait to make my NTT INDYCAR SERIES debut this weekend in the No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet. I want to send well wishes to Felix Rosenqvist, who is continuing to recover after a hard crash in Detroit. It will be a big challenge to go straight into a race having never driven an Indy car before but I couldn’t say no to this opportunity. INDYCAR has some of the best racing in the world and I’m excited to be a part of it. Road America is a beautiful course and this will be my first time racing there, so I’m looking forward to that as well.”
|Taylor Kiel – President, Arrow McLaren SP
|“We are headed back to Road America after a quick turnaround following the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix. Road America is one of the iconic road courses in North America, so any chance we get to race here, we are always very thankful for. We have had good results here in the past and we are looking for another one here this weekend. Certainly, with Pato, to continue to stay in the hunt for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship but also we are going to work very hard to get Kevin up to speed and show what he can do in INDYCAR. All things considered, there is a lot on the table this weekend and Arrow McLaren SP is looking forward to the challenge.