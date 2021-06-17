“We are headed back to Road America after a quick turnaround following the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix. Road America is one of the iconic road courses in North America, so any chance we get to race here, we are always very thankful for. We have had good results here in the past and we are looking for another one here this weekend. Certainly, with Pato, to continue to stay in the hunt for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship but also we are going to work very hard to get Kevin up to speed and show what he can do in INDYCAR. All things considered, there is a lot on the table this weekend and Arrow McLaren SP is looking forward to the challenge.