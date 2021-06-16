June 15, 2021 Following an evaluation by the INDYCAR Medical Team, Felix Rosenqvist has not been cleared to race at this weekend’s REV Group Grand Prix at Road America. Felix will continue to be supported by the team as he progresses in his recovery from an accident last weekend in Race One of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix.



Felix will be replaced for the REV Group Grand Prix by Kevin Magnussen, who will be making his INDYCAR debut. Magnussen has been released on a temporary basis by Chip Ganassi Racing to drive for Arrow McLaren SP. Magnussen made 19 starts for the McLaren Formula 1 team in 2014, including a career-best finish of second at the Australian Grand Prix that year. He also comes fresh from a win last weekend in IMSA at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix in a Cadillac Dpi-V.R.



Further updates about Felix’s status will be shared in due course.



The REV Group Grand Prix goes green at 12:00 p.m. ET on June 20 on NBCSN.