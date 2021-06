Posted by Steve Wittich on Sunday, June 13th 2021

By Steve Wittich Good morning from the lovely Belle Isle. Here is today’s schedule. TIMEEVENT5:55amSunrise7:30amPublic Gates Open9:15am – 10amNTT INDYCAR SERIES Qualifying Race #210:35am-11:25amIndy Lights Grand Prix of Detroit Presented by Cooper Tires Race #1 (30 laps / 50 mins.)12:50pmGreen Flag – NTT INDYCAR SERIES – Chevrolet Dual in Detroit – Dual I (70 laps)9:10pmSunset…