Askew will fill in for Felix Rosenqvist, who is being held overnight for evaluation at DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital

June 12, 2021

Oliver Askew will pilot the No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet in Race Two of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix on Sunday. Askew will be filling in for Arrow McLaren SP driver Felix Rosenqvist, who is being held overnight at DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital following an accident in Race One of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix.

Rosenqvist is being observed overnight prior to discharge, after being sent to the hospital for advanced imaging and evaluation by the trauma and neurological teams at DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital. Evaluation revealed no life or limb threatening injuries and he is awake and alert.

Askew made 12 starts for Arrow McLaren SP as an NTT INDYCAR SERIES rookie in 2020, including a career-high finish of third at Race One of the Iowa 300. He will join Pato O’Ward, who finished third in Race One in Detroit.

Race Two of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix goes green tomorrow, Sunday, June 13, on NBC at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Updates on Felix’s recovery and his status for the REV Group Grand Prix in Road America, which takes place on Sunday, June 20, will be shared in due course.