Ed Jones Race Summary:

Ed Jones, behind the wheel of the No. 18 SealMaster – Dale Coyne with Vasser Sullivan Honda, finished ninth today in the Detroit Grand Prix Race 1.



Jones qualified fourth on the 2.35-mile, 14-turn, temporary street circuit in Detroit, Michigan.



He ran in the top-four for the majority of his first stint leading two laps. Late in the stint he dropped back as his red “alternate” tires severely degraded.



place, actually sixth since nine cars needed to pit for fuel, when a horrific crash occurred on lap 24 eventually bringing out a red flag. One hour and 18 minutes later the race resumed and the nine cars quickly pitted putting Jones in sixth place.



He moved into fifth place almost immediately and remained there until pitting for the final time on lap 45.



place, however quickly moved into seventh where he stayed until a second red flag came out on lap 65 to remove a stranded car. The second red flag, with just five laps left, created a “shootout” situation. Adding to the drama, race leader Will Power was unable to get his car restarted and had to retire, moving Jones up to sixth.



During the restart a furious flurry of cars all pounced. Jones simultaneously avoided contact and defended before slotting into ninth place where he finished.

Ed Jones Race Quote:

“We were sixth going into the last restart, a few drivers made some desperate moves and I got mixed up in it, which moved us back. So, the final result was little frustrating, but overall it was a solid day and I feel confident for tomorrow.”



Ed Jones Fast Facts:

The 2021 Detroit Grand Prix Race 1 was Jones’ 54th career NTT INDYCAR SERIES start and seventh on the Belle Isle temporary street circuit.



Jones earned 23 points today and jumped four positions the 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship standings to 19th with 100 points.



In seven races at Detroit, Jones has now finished in the top-10 four times with a best showing of third in 2018 Race 2. He was sixth in 2018 Race 1 and ninth in 2017 and 2021 Race 1. Jones has a best starting position of fourth, this year for Detroit Race 1 and in 2018 at Detroit Race 2.



The fourth place qualifying position is his best of the 2021 NTT INDYCAR season, surpassing a ninth place starting spot in the GMR Grand Prix and tied his best previous starting position at Detroit.

Jones is contesting his fourth NTT INDYCAR season and first with Dale Coyne w/ Vasser Sullivan.



In 54 career INDYCAR starts, Jones has earned 15 top-10 finishes including three podium performances, third at Indy in 2017, and third at Long Beach and Detroit Race 2 in 2018.



Jones was the 2017 INDYCAR Rookie of the Year and was the top-rookie finisher in the 2017 Indianapolis 500, placing third.



Jones, 26, was born in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (of British citizenship) and currently resides in Miami, Florida.



Next Race:

Round 8 of the 16-race 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season will be Race 2 of the Detroit Grand Prix Doubleheader, tomorrow, June 13. The race will be broadcast live on NBC at 12:00 p.m. ET on June 13.