Detroit Belle Isle

Dates: Saturday, June 12th and Sunday, June 13th

Rounds: 7&8/17 Race laps: 70 laps

Total race distance: 164.5 miles/264.73 km

Length: 2.35 miles/3.78 km

Number of turns: 13

Session start times: Practice: Friday, 5:00 – 6:15 p.m. ET

Qualifying, Race One: Saturday, 11:00 – 11:40 a.m. ET

Green Flag, Race One : Saturday, 2:00 p.m. ET

Qualifying, Race Two: Sunday, 9:15 – 9:55 a.m ET

Green Flag, Race Two: Sunday, 12:40 p.m ET

TUNE IN:Race One: Saturday, 2:00 p.m. ET on NBCRace Two: Sunday, 12:00 p.m ET on NBC



Race RecapThe Detroit Grand Prix started on Friday with one evening practice session, preparing for a combined qualifying and race day the the following afternoon. Pato O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist went into qualifying with solid practice speeds ready to take on a physical track. Felix Rosenqvist and the No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet were in Group 2 for the first round of qualifying. By only one-tenth of a second, Felix missed the Fast 12, placing him P14 on the starting grid.



Pato O’Ward ran in Group 1 for qualifying with a speed placing him P4 and advancing him to the Fast 12. The No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet was running strong in Fast 12 qualifying. Will Power was leading the time charts until he hit a wall, knocking his time down just enough for Pato to secure pole. A quick hour later both cars were on track for Race One of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix. Pato O’Ward quickly switched from his red tires to black after 3 laps, while Felix was steadily moving up the pack on his reds. Shortly after the No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP took its first pit the car hit the turn 6 wall on lap 24; causing the car to retire from the race. Felix was safely removed from the vehicle thanks to the INDYCAR safety team. He was awake and alert and taken to a local hospital for a more definitive evaluation.



The accident caused an extended red flag on the track. After the restart, Pato O’Ward was P13 and began quickly moving up the pack. With 20 laps to go in the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Pato O’Ward and the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet became the race leader. The No. 5 couldn’t hold onto the first position and dropped to P5 with 5 laps to go as a second red flag was waved due to Grosjean hitting a wall. Thanks to the restart, Pato O’Ward was able to move up two positions to third, securing his third podium of the season.Race two of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Doubleheader will be tomorrow, Sunday, June 13th. Live on NBC at 12:00 PM ET