|Detroit Belle Isle
Dates: Saturday, June 12th and Sunday, June 13th
Rounds: 7&8/17 Race laps: 70 laps
Total race distance: 164.5 miles/264.73 km
Length: 2.35 miles/3.78 km
Number of turns: 13
Session start times: Practice: Friday, 5:00 – 6:15 p.m. ET
Qualifying, Race One: Saturday, 11:00 – 11:40 a.m. ET
Green Flag, Race One : Saturday, 2:00 p.m. ET
Qualifying, Race Two: Sunday, 9:15 – 9:55 a.m ET
Green Flag, Race Two: Sunday, 12:40 p.m ET
TUNE IN:Race One: Saturday, 2:00 p.m. ET on NBCRace Two: Sunday, 12:00 p.m ET on NBC
Race RecapThe Detroit Grand Prix started on Friday with one evening practice session, preparing for a combined qualifying and race day the the following afternoon. Pato O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist went into qualifying with solid practice speeds ready to take on a physical track. Felix Rosenqvist and the No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet were in Group 2 for the first round of qualifying. By only one-tenth of a second, Felix missed the Fast 12, placing him P14 on the starting grid.
Pato O’Ward ran in Group 1 for qualifying with a speed placing him P4 and advancing him to the Fast 12. The No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet was running strong in Fast 12 qualifying. Will Power was leading the time charts until he hit a wall, knocking his time down just enough for Pato to secure pole. A quick hour later both cars were on track for Race One of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix. Pato O’Ward quickly switched from his red tires to black after 3 laps, while Felix was steadily moving up the pack on his reds. Shortly after the No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP took its first pit the car hit the turn 6 wall on lap 24; causing the car to retire from the race. Felix was safely removed from the vehicle thanks to the INDYCAR safety team. He was awake and alert and taken to a local hospital for a more definitive evaluation.
The accident caused an extended red flag on the track. After the restart, Pato O’Ward was P13 and began quickly moving up the pack. With 20 laps to go in the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Pato O’Ward and the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet became the race leader. The No. 5 couldn’t hold onto the first position and dropped to P5 with 5 laps to go as a second red flag was waved due to Grosjean hitting a wall. Thanks to the restart, Pato O’Ward was able to move up two positions to third, securing his third podium of the season.Race two of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Doubleheader will be tomorrow, Sunday, June 13th. Live on NBC at 12:00 PM ET
|Pato O’Ward – No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Start Position: 1st
Finish Position: 3rd
Championship Position: 2nd, 248 points
“We’re done with Race One here at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix; started off from the pole and ended in third. Unfortunately, yellows didn’t fall in our favor today, but the guys did fantastic in the pit stops. I really fought my way through the field mid-way through the race, that ultimately gave us this podium. Tomorrow we will try to repeat the qualifying with what we did today which was a pole and maybe we can get that win for Team Chevy.”
Felix Rosenqvist – No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
Start Position: 14th
Finish Position: 25th
Championship Position: 23rd, 87 points
|Taylor Kiel – President, Arrow McLaren SP
|“Obviously, our thoughts are with Felix, I’ve spoken to him and he’s in good spirits and feels okay; he’ll no doubt be sore. We’re happy that he’s okay after the hit he took. He was certainly on for a good race, so we are very proud of the effort on that side. Pato drove a great race, the first red flag did not fall our way, it actually hurt us quite a bit, but he drove brilliantly and got us into a position to compete for a win. Happy with a podium certainly thinking about Felix and can’t wait till he’s better. All in all, we are focused on tomorrow and trying to get the best result we can.”