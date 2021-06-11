Ed Jones Summary:

Ed Jones will pilot the No. 18 Team SealMaster-Dale Coyne w/ Vasser Sullivan entry in the Detroit Grand Prix doubleheader, June 12-13 on the 2.35-mile, 14-turn, temporary street circuit in Detroit, Michigan. In six previous Detroit Grand Prix starts, Jones has a best starting position of fourth in 2018 at Detroit Race 2. He has finished in the top-10 three times with a best showing of third, also in 2018 Race 2 (sixth in 2018 Race 1 and ninth in 2017 Race 1).

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Career StatisticsSeasons4thTop-Five3Career Starts53Top-1014Wins0Poles0Podium3Laps Led12021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES StatisticsStarts6Top-10 0Wins0Poles 0Podiums0Laps Led 0Top-Five0 2021 NTT INDYCAR Series ResultsBarber S/F13/15Texas Race 2 S/F18/22St. Petersburg S/F21/20Indy GP S/F9/14Texas Race 1 S/F19/12Indianapolis 500 S/F11/28Detroit Grand Prix ResultsNumber of Starts62017 Race 1 S/F21/92019 Race 1 S/F14/202017 Race 2 S/F17/222019 Race 2 S/F13/14Best Start4 (2018)2018 Race 1 S/F11/6Best Finish3 (2018)2018 Race 2 S/F4/3

Ed Jones Fast Facts:

Jones is contesting his fourth NTT INDYCAR season and first with Dale Coyne w/ Vasser Sullivan.



The 2021 Detroit Grand Prix doubleheader will be Jones’ 54th and 55th career NTT INDYCAR SERIES start and seventh on the Belle Isle temporary street circuit.



Jones is 23rd in the 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship standings with 77 points.



In 53 career INDYCAR starts, Jones has earned 14 top-10 finishes including three podium performances, third at Indy in 2017, and third at Long Beach and Detroit Race 2 in 2018.



Jones was the 2017 INDYCAR Rookie of the Year and was the top-rookie finisher in the 2017 Indianapolis 500, placing third.



Jones, 26, was born in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (of British citizenship) and currently resides in Miami, Florida.



Next Race:

Round 7 and 8 of the 16-race 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season will be the Detroit Grand Prix Doubleheader, June 12 and 13. The race will be broadcast live on NBC at 2:00 p.m. ET on June 12 and 12:00 p.m. ET on June 13.