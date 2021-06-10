



Felix Rosenqvist – No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet



“I think everyone is pretty pumped to go back to Detroit. We haven’t been there since 2019. I think it’s a fun place, there’s a lot that can happen in two days, in two races. I think it’s nice to be back on a doubleheader as well and try to get some traction in the championship standings. Last time we were on a street track we had a little bit of a tough weekend across the team, hopefully we can turn that around. I know everyone has been working quite hard to improve on street courses following St. Petersburg. Arrow McLaren SP should be ready to go for a good result.”