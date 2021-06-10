|Detroit Belle Isle
Dates: Saturday, June 12th and Sunday, June 13th
Rounds: 7&8/17
Race laps: 70 laps
Total race distance: 164.5 miles/264.73 km
Length: 2.35 miles/3.78 km
Number of turns: 13
Session start times:
Practice: Friday, 5:00 – 6:15 p.m. ET
Qualifying, Race One: Saturday, 11:00 – 11:40 a.m. ET
Green Flag, Race One : Saturday, 2:00 p.m. ET
Qualifying, Race Two: Sunday, 9:15 – 9:55 a.m ET
Green Flag, Race Two: Sunday, 12:40 p.m ET
TUNE IN:Race One: Saturday, 2:00 p.m. ET on NBC
Race Two: Sunday, 12:00 p.m ET on NBC
|Pato O’Ward – No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|“It was really nice to get a week off after the Indianapolis 500 and I am looking forward to the doubleheader in Detroit. It is a track that I enjoy; I think it has a lot of character. We’re really looking forward to having two strong results there to keep on our charge in the fight for the championship. I think the team and I have a great opportunity this weekend to make something really good happen for Chevrolet at their home race.”
Felix Rosenqvist – No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
“I think everyone is pretty pumped to go back to Detroit. We haven’t been there since 2019. I think it’s a fun place, there’s a lot that can happen in two days, in two races. I think it’s nice to be back on a doubleheader as well and try to get some traction in the championship standings. Last time we were on a street track we had a little bit of a tough weekend across the team, hopefully we can turn that around. I know everyone has been working quite hard to improve on street courses following St. Petersburg. Arrow McLaren SP should be ready to go for a good result.”
|Taylor Kiel – President, Arrow McLaren SP
|“Looking forward to returning to the streets of Belle Isle after a year away. We’ve had some success here in the past and are excited for another opportunity to collect valuable points. The doubleheader format always presents a tremendous challenge to the men and women of Arrow McLaren SP, but I know we will arrive prepared to face any obstacle in our way. This one also happens to be the home race for Chevrolet, so we will be working very hard to secure a great result for them and all of our partners.”