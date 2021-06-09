DETROIT, Mich. (June 9, 2021) – One of the Detroit Pistons brightest young stars will serve as Grand Marshal at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear on Sunday, June 13. Saddiq Bey, who just completed a stellar rookie season in the National Basketball Association (NBA) for the Pistons, will participate in several activities to celebrate the final day of a busy Grand Prix weekend on Belle Isle.

Bey will participate in pre-race and post-race ceremonies for the second Chevrolet Dual in Detroit NTT INDYCAR SERIES race (Sunday, June 13 at 12 pm ET on NBC) on the Belle Isle Park street circuit. After getting a chance to meet some of the star drivers and teams competing in INDYCAR, Bey will deliver the official command of “Drivers, To Your Cars” before the final race of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear. The talented 6-foot-7-inch forward from Washington, DC will then ride in an official pace car at the front of the INDYCAR field before the green flag waves to begin the Dual in Detroit II. After the race, Bey will help present trophies to the top three finishing drivers as they celebrate at Autotrader Winner’s Circle located at the historic Scott Fountain.

“It’s an honor to be the Grand Marshall for the Detroit Grand Prix,” said Bey. “The city has such a rich history within the sports and car industries and I’m excited to be a part of this incredible event on Belle Isle.”

Bey was drafted by the Pistons in the first round (No. 19 overall) of the 2020 NBA Draft after a successful two years at Villanova University. During his freshman season, Bey started 29 games for the Wildcats and was named to the Big East All-Freshman team after averaging 8.2 points and 5.1 rebounds. His sophomore season featured a career-high 33 points with eight three-pointers against Georgetown. He finished the season averaging 16.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists. Bey won the Julius Erving Award as the nation’s top small forward and was a unanimous selection on the All-Big East first-team.

In his rookie season with the Pistons, Bey became one of the team’s building blocks for the future with his standout play on both ends of the court. He set a Pistons rookie record and led all NBA rookies with 175 three-point field goals on the year and he was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week in mid February, following a week that included a career-high 30 points, along with 12 rebounds, in a Pistons win against the Boston Celtics. For the season, Bey averaged 12.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per game and he will be a strong candidate to earn all-rookie team honors for the 2021 season.

“We are excited to welcome one of the Detroit Pistons brightest young stars and one of the top rookies in the NBA with Saddiq Bey serving as our Grand Marshal for Sunday at the Grand Prix,” said Michael Montri, President of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear. “Saddiq will help us get everything started as we celebrate the final day of what we know will be a memorable weekend on Belle Isle.”

Tickets for the 2021 Chevrolet Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix are on sale now. For more information and to purchase tickets visit www.DetroitGP.com.