Detroit Grand Prix NTT INDYCAR SERIES Doubleheader Race Weekend
Race 1, 2 p.m. EDT Saturday, June 12
Race 2, 12 p.m. EDT Sunday, June 13
NBC and NBC Peacock
IndyCar Radio Network and SiriusXM
Honda at the Detroit Grand Prix
- Honda and Honda Performance Development – the North America racing arm of Honda Racing and Acura Motorsports – come to the Detroit Grand Prix seeking to continue a run of major race wins – including last weekend’s record-tying fourth Indianapolis 500 triumph for Helio Castroneves in his Meyer Shank Racing Honda. Honda drivers and teams have won four of the first six races in the 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES.
- On May 30, HPD became the first engine build firm – and Castroneves the first driver – to win both the Rolex 24 at Daytona overall and Indianapolis 500 in same calendar year. In addition, HPD’s sister operation – HRD Sakura of Japan – built and prepared the Honda engine for Red Bull Racing and Grand Prix of Monaco race winner Max Verstappen on May 23.
- Honda returns to Detroit having won five of the last six INDYCAR SERIES events run at Belle Isle Park. In 2019, Scott Dixon and Marcus Ericsson led a 1-2 result for Honda in Sunday’s race. Dixon also led a 1-6 sweep for Honda in Saturday’s opening 2018 race. Ryan Hunter-Reay and Alexander Rossi completed the victory podium. Using a three-stop pit strategy, Hunter-Reay completed the 2018 Honda weekend sweep on Sunday.
- In 2017, Rahal led a 1-2-3 Honda result in Saturday’s race, with Dixon and James Hinchcliffe completing the podium positions in second and third, respectively. Rahal completed his sweep of the weekend by taking his Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda to victory in the second race on Sunday, leading all but three of the 70 laps to become the first Indy car driver to take victories in both rounds of the Dual in Detroit.
- Honda drivers and teams have won 15 times in 25 Indy car races on the Belle Isle Park temporary circuit. Alex Zanardi scored Honda’s first win in Detroit in 1998, en route to his second consecutive drivers’ championship. Other Honda-powered winners in Detroit include Dario Franchitti (1999), Castroneves (2000 and 2001), Tony Kanaan (2007), Justin Wilson (2008), Dixon (2012), Mike Conway (2013 Race 1), Simon Pagenaud (2013 Race 2), and Carlos Munoz (2015 Race 1).
Manufacturer Competition
- Honda continues to hold the early-season lead in the 2021 INDYCAR Manufacturers’ Championship, with four victories in the first six races this season. After six races, Honda holds a nine-point advantage (489-480) over rival Chevrolet. The company is seeking its fourth consecutive NTT INDYCAR SERIES Manufacturers’ Championship in 2021.
- In addition to Castroneves historic win last weekend at the Indianapolis 500, Honda race winners this year include current championship points leader Alex Palou (Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama); defending and six-time champion Scott Dixon (Texas Race 1); and Colton Herta (Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg).
- Palou comes to Indianapolis with a 36-point championship lead (248-212) over his Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Dixon. Andretti Autosports’ Herta is currently ranked seventh with 154 points, with Graham Rahal eighth with 148 points. Marcus Ericsson rounds out the top 10 with 138 points.
- Seven wins in 2020 brought Honda the company’s ninth INDYCAR Manufacturers’ Championship, and third consecutive title, with Honda driver Dixon prevailing to win his sixth Drivers’ Championship, highest among all active drivers in the series.
- Honda’s Indy car win total of 256 in 25 years of North American open-wheel racing – including 14 Indianapolis 500 victories since 2003 – is unmatched by any other manufacturer in the same period.
Where to Watch
- Television coverage from Detroit on NBC Peacock begins with the opening practice Friday at 11 a.m. EDT, and continues through each practice and qualifying session of the race weekend.
- Live NBC Network race coverage of the Detroit races begin at 2 p.m. EDT on Saturday, June 12; and at 12 p.m. EDT on Sunday, June 13. Additional coverage can be found on the INDYCAR Radio Network and on Sirius/XM satellite radio.
- Honda Racing social media content and video links from Detroit can be found on Instagram (www.instagram.com/hondaracing_hpd), Twitter (twitter.com/HondaRacing_HPD) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/HondaRacingHPD). Additional features and long-form videos can be found on the Honda Racing/HPD YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/HondaRacingHPDTV).