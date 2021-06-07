WHAT:

The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear will take place on Belle Isle, June 11-13, 2021. The event features the cars of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES racing in the Chevrolet Dual in Detroit doubleheader, the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires Series. The event is collectively referred to as the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear.



WHEN:

Friday-Sunday, June 11-13, 2021



WHERE:

The Raceway at Belle Isle Park street circuit



TRACK LENGTH:

2.3 miles



RACE HISTORY:

The first Detroit Grand Prix was in 1982 and it started as a Formula One race through the streets of downtown Detroit before becoming a CART-sanctioned race in 1989. The race moved to Belle Isle in 1992 continuing under the CART/Champ Car banner until 2001. After the success of the Super Bowl in Detroit in 2006, Roger Penske and the Downtown Detroit Partnership (DDP) teamed up to bring an annual national sporting event to the city of Detroit and spearheaded the return of the Grand Prix in 2007 on Belle Isle. After challenging economic times delayed the event after the 2008 season, the Grand Prix returned in 2012 with Chevrolet as the title sponsor of the event and the current promotional group as a subsidiary of the DDP. The 2019 event marked the 30th Grand Prix in Detroit’s history. The event was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



CHAMPIONS VISIT VICTORY LANE IN 30th DETROIT GRAND PRIX:

Two former NTT INDYCAR SERIES champions captured race victories in the 2019 Chevrolet Dual in Detroit races on Belle Isle. Josef Newgarden of Team Penske won Dual I on Saturday, June 1 to secure his 12th career IndyCar win and the first trip to the top step of the podium on Belle Isle for the 2017 series champion. In Dual II on Sunday, June 2, Scott Dixon of Ganassi Racing – a six-time series champ – earned his 45th career victory and his third Detroit win. Both drivers followed up Ryan Hunter-Reay’s 2018 winning plunge into the chilly waters of the James Scott Memorial Fountain by taking a celebratory dip following victory ceremonies at the Autotrader Winner’s Circle.



In the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Chevrolet Sports Car Classic on Saturday, the Acura Team Penske duo of Juan Pablo Montoya and Dane Cameron earned their second consecutive win as they drove the No. 6 Acura Team Penske DPi to victory lane. It was the first win in Detroit for Montoya while Cameron scored his second victory in the Motor City, to go along with his 2015 win on Belle Isle. In the GTD class, Richard Heistand and Jack Hawksworth of AIM Vasser Sullivan piloted their Lexus RCF GT3 across the finish line, marking the first Detroit victory for both drivers.



INDYCAR BROADCAST COVERAGE (Subject to change):

Saturday, June 12, 2021 Chevrolet Dual in Detroit I (NTT INDYCAR SERIES)

Live National television coverage: NBC (2:00 pm ET)

Live Local television coverage: WDIV, Local 4

Live Local radio coverage: 910AM Superstation (INDYCAR Radio Network)



Sunday, June 13, 2021 Chevrolet Dual in Detroit II (NTT INDYCAR SERIES)

Live National television coverage: NBC (12:00 pm ET)

Live Local television coverage: WDIV, Local 4

Live Local radio coverage: 910AM Superstation (INDYCAR Radio Network)



IMSA BROADCAST COVERAGE (Subject to change):

Saturday, June 12, 2021 Chevrolet Sports Car Classic (IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship)

Live National television coverage: NBC Sports Network (5:00 pm ET)

INDY LIGHTS BROADCAST COVERAGE (Subject to change):

Saturday, June 12, 2021 Race #1 (Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires)

Live National television coverage: Peacock TV (12:00 pm ET)

Sunday, June 13, 2021 Race #2 (Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires)

Live National television coverage: Peacock TV (10:30 am ET)



FAN ACTIVITIES:

While fan activities will be reduced from previous years due to health and safety protocols, there will be displays featured throughout race weekend including food trucks, activation areas from Chevrolet, Cadillac and Firestone, along with fan forums, new viewing areas and celebrations at Victory Podium (Historic Scott Fountain).



TICKETS:

Ticket are on sale now for the 2021 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear. Limited reserved grandstand seating and general admission tickets can be purchased online at www.DetroitGP.com/tickets.

TRANSPORTATION:

There is no public parking available on Belle Isle for Grand Prix attendees, but event guests are all encouraged to utilize the convenient and efficient park and ride system. New in 2021, event attendees can utilize Detroit’s MoGo Bike Rental transportation system. Convenient ride-share services through Lyft are also available for Grand Prix attendees. Click here for more information on the 2021 Transportation Plan.



COMERICA BANK FREE PRIX DAY RETURNS:

Carrying on a tradition that began with the first Detroit Grand Prix in 1982, Comerica Bank Free Prix Day returns in 2021. Fans that reserved free tickets are welcome to attend all activities at the Grand Prix on Friday, June 11 free of charge. No more tickets are available for Comerica Bank Free Prix Day.



FANS WELCOME IN FIFTH THIRD BANK PADDOCK:

All Grand Prix ticketholders will once again have access to the Fifth Third Bank Paddock at the 2021 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear – known as the “locker room” of motorsports. The paddock area includes the garages where race teams work on their cars throughout the weekend, providing a unique behind-the-scenes experience for fans on Belle Isle.



GRAND MARSHAL:

Detroit Lions new Head Coach Dan Campbell will serve as Grand Marshal of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear on Saturday, June 12. A former Lions player, Campbell will bring his intensity and enthusiasm to Belle Isle as he meets with teams and drivers before giving the famous command of “Drivers, Start Your Engines” and riding in a pace car at the front of the field prior to the beginning of Chevrolet Dual in Detroit I.



HEALTH AND SAFETY PROTOCOLS:

The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear will continue to align with the current COVID-19 health and safety protocols in the State of Michigan. This includes relaxed restrictions at outdoor venues after June 1, which allows for full seating in the grandstands on Belle Isle during race weekend, and no face coverings required for all Grand Prix attendees that have been fully vaccinated.



BELLE ISLE IMPROVEMENTS:

Since the Grand Prix returned to Belle Isle in 2007, event organizers and contributing partners have made over $13.5 million in lasting improvements to Belle Isle. These enhancements include:

• Repairing damaged lighting and drainage systems

• Renovating the Scott Fountain, the Belle Isle Casino and the Belle Isle Boat House

• Repaving, repairing and maintaining island roadways

• Installing new pedestrian bridges and playscapes

• Working with Platinum Equity to install new LED lights on the MacArthur Bridge and around the Scott Fountain

• Enhancing paved areas for park visitors to enjoy more parking, community events and activities year-round

• Creating pedestrian walkways and new bicycle lanes on Belle Isle

• Raising more than $5 million in funds for the Belle Isle Conservancy and their mission to preserve, protect and restore Belle Isle Park through the annual Grand Prixmiere charity gala



COMMUNITY IMPACT:

The Grand Prix has annually generated over $45 million in total spending annually for the Metro Detroit region. An independent study concluded the Grand Prix created an estimated $58 million in total spending for the Metro Detroit region in 2017. Over 95,000 people attended the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear events in 2007, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019.



PARTNERS:

The Grand Prix welcomes support from 60 local and national partners in 2021. The total includes eight new partners and 26 companies that have been part of the race since the event returned in 2012.



