MOORESVILLE, NC – (May 28, 2021) – Today, Rowdy Energy Drink, the “better-for-you” energy drink brand created by 2x NASCAR Cup Champion, Kyle Busch and beverage entrepreneur Jeff Church, announced that they have partnered with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing to sponsor driver Sage Karam for the Indianapolis 500 Festival this Sunday. This will be the first time Rowdy Energy will be showcased in the race and marks Karam’s eighth year participating.

At only 26 years old, the Nazareth, PA native will start from a familiar spot in the 105th Indianapolis 500. Karam driver of the No. 24 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing AES Indiana/500 Festival Chevrolet, just recently qualified 31st starting position for the race – on Sunday, his car will sport a Rowdy decal as he takes to the track.

“It’s very well known that running the Indianapolis 500 is high on my bucket list and while I will not have my name above the door this year, having Rowdy Energy onboard Sage Karam’s Dreyer & Reinbold Racing entry is an exciting way to have a vested interest in one of the most prestigious automobile races in the world,” stated Kyle Busch. “We wish Sage and his team the best of luck in chasing down the checkered flag after an ice-cold Rowdy Energy on Sunday.”

Within just one-year, Rowdy Energy, which contains clean ingredients and bold flavors that can’t be found in other products in market, has earned shelf space in over 25,000 retail stores across the country such as Publix, Albertsons, H-E-B. Food Lion, Circle-K, CVS, Casey’s General Store, Murphy USA, WaWa and more. Kyle Busch and the Rowdy team are honored to be a part of such a historic event and look forward to driving additional awareness around the rapidly growing beverage.

“Our team is very excited to welcome Rowdy Energy to our partnership group for this year’s Indy 500 entry,” said Sage Karam. “While I have not raced against Kyle on the track, we have actually competed against each other in iRacing and other ‘Simulation’ race events. I know how competitive Kyle is as a race driver and we want to continue his exciting driving style with his new Rowdy Energy brand in Sunday’s 500. Thanks to Kyle and his entire company for their involvement in the No. 24 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing AES Indiana/500 Festival Chevy.”

For additional information on Rowdy Energy please visit www.RowdyEnergy.com.