INDIANAPOLIS (May 28, 2021)—A.J. Foyt Racing has signed KITS.com as a primary marketing partner of the No. 4 Chevrolet driven by Canadian Dalton Kellett. The entry will now be the No. 4 KITS.com/K-Line Insulators USA Chevrolet.

Kellett’s drama-filled qualifying bid into this year’s Indianapolis 500 caught the eye of the Canadian-based KITS eyewear company which is revolutionizing the way people shop and purchase eyewear ranging from eyeglasses, including sunglasses, to contacts.

“We are thrilled to support young Canadian driver Dalton Kellett and his AJ Foyt Racing team at the Indianapolis 500,” said Roger Hardy, the CEO of Kits Eyecare Ltd. “KITS is North America’s fastest growing eyewear brand and a part of our revolutionary platform at KITS.com – simply a perfect match to the speed and technology found in Indy car racing. Just like AJ Foyt Racing does on the racetrack, we are building the most reliable and convenient online platform for the eyecare category in the marketplace.”

KITS is offering a free pair of prescription eyeglasses or sunglasses in a promotion that runs on Instagram. To enter, fans need to follow @kitseyecare, @daltonkellett and @ajfoytracing and comment with their favorite INDYCAR memory on the post. The giveaway ends June 4th. Additionally, four lucky fans will receive an autographed gift from Kellett.

“I’m very excited to have KITS.com join our No. 4 team as co-primary partner for the Indianapolis 500 this weekend,” said Kellett. “KITS.com is becoming a major player in the online eyewear category here in North America, and the Indy 500 is the perfect venue to showcase their brand together. I’ll be on pit-lane with my KITS sunglasses and fans can get their own free pair by going online and using the discount code FREEKITSINDY at KITS.com.”

Kellett will be driving the No. 4 KITS/K-Line Insulators USA Chevrolet Sunday in the Indianapolis 500 which will be broadcast on NBC. Live coverage of the event starts at 11 am ET. The race marks the 60th Anniversary of team owner A.J. Foyt’s first Indy 500 victory.