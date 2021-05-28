INDIANAPOLIS (May 28, 2021) – After waiting out the morning rain storms, the 2021 Indianapolis 500 33-driver field was able to get in two hours of “Carb Day” practice runs and young Sage Karam and his No. 24 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing AES Indiana/500 Festival Chevrolet put a solid showing with a top speed of 225.542 miles per hour.

Karam, starting his eighth Indy 500 at age 26, completed 61 laps in the cool, damp (58 degrees for air and 78 for track surface) conditions at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway and drove for just about one hour of the two-hour finale practice session.

Karam, set for the 31st starting position in Sunday’s 200-lap classic, rolled out quickly at the 1:30 p.m. EDT green flag with a 222.721 m.p.h. after his fourth lap for P3 followed by a 224.684 m.p.h. at the 25-minute mark. With 45 minutes completed, Sage jumped to P6 on the speed chart with the 225.541 lap.

When the DRR crew decided to take Sage’s mount back to Gasoline Alley, Karam sat sixth fastest in the 33-driver field. At the checkered flag, Karam’s 225.541 was the tenth fastest overall. Pole winner Scott Dixon was the fastest in “Carb Day” readings at 228.323.

“We had a very good day with our No. 24 DRR AES Indiana/500 Festival Chevy,” said Karam, the Nazareth, PA, veteran. “I’m very pleased with the setup. Obviously, it was much cooler than normal here. We tried a number of different fuel settings and made four or five very good pit stops. This car is the best I have had in race setup for a long time. I think we have had a good race car since last week when we were fourth fastest. Now, we seem solid for Sunday’s race. I expect to have a strong race.”

Saturday’s driver events include the annual “Drivers’ Meeting” as well as the “Spectacle of Homes” with the 105th Indianapolis 500 set to begin with the drop of the green flag next Sunday, May 30, at 12:45 p.m.