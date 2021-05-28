TEAM TAKES ANOTHER STEP FORWARD WITH RACE SETUP

Ed Jones Carb Day Practice Summary:

The No. 18 Team SealMaster-Dale Coyne Vasser Sullivan Honda spent Carb Day, the final practice before the 105 th Running of the Indianapolis 500, fine-tuning its race setup and in the process took another step forward.



Running of the Indianapolis 500, fine-tuning its race setup and in the process took another step forward. Ed Jones got as high as seventh on the speed charts and with approximately 30 minutes still remaining in the two hour session, the team was so happy with the car they returned to the garage.



In nine practice sessions over the last two weeks, Jones ran a total of 434 laps and posted the ninth fastest lap at 231.598 mph.



When the Carb Day checkered flag flew, Jones had the 18 th fastest lap with a speed of 224.910 mph.



fastest lap with a speed of 224.910 mph. Jones will start 11 th , in the middle of Row 4, for the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”



, in the middle of Row 4, for the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” The 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval in Speedway, Indianapolis will be held Sunday, May 30. The race will be broadcast live on NBC beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET.



Ed Jones Carb Day Quote:

“It was a solid Carb Day for the Coyne Vasser Sullivan team. We worked on the race setup and we made another step forward. The SealMaster Honda was really strong. The conditions were much cooler today, which I think it will be like on race day, and I feel we benefitted from that. I’m really looking forward to the race and I believe we have a good chance of having a strong result!”



Vasser Sullivan Racing/Ed Jones Fast Facts:

The 2021 Indy 500 will be the 10th time Jimmy Vasser and James “Sulli” Sullivan have partnered to enter a car in the Indianapolis 500. In nine previous races they finished in the top-10 six times. Their car was running in the top-10 two other times when contact forced it from the race.



A Vasser Sullivan entry has finished in the top-five three times with one victory, Tony Kanaan in 2013, Kanaan third in 2012 and Santino fourth in 2020.



Vasser and Sullivan first teamed up in 2011 with Tomas Scheckter as the driver. He finished eighth.



In four qualifying attempts at the Brickyard, Jones has a best starting position of fourth in 2019. Coincidentally, this year’s 11th place starting spot is the same as when he had his best Indy 500 finish, third, in 2017.



The 2021 Indianapolis 500 will be Jones’ 53rd career NTT INDYCAR SERIES start.



Jones is 19th in the 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship standings with 67 points.



Jones is contesting his fourth NTT INDYCAR season and first with Dale Coyne w/ Vasser Sullivan.



In 52 career INDYCAR starts, Jones has earned 14 top-10 finishes including three podium performances, third at Indy in 2017, and third at Long Beach and Detroit Race 2 in 2018.



Jones is the 2017 INDYCAR Rookie of the Year and was the top-rookie finisher in the 2017 Indianapolis 500, placing third.



Jones, 26, was born in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (of British citizenship) and currently resides in Miami, Florida.