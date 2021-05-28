CHEVROLET RACING IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES

105TH INDIANAPOLIS 500 PRESENTED BY GAINBRIDGE

INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

TEAM CHEVY FINAL PRACTICE RECAP

MAY 28, 2021

Team Chevy drivers finished final practice for Indy 500 with strong runs

INDIANAPOLIS – MAY 28, 2021

All 16 Chevy powered drivers completed the 1:45 hour final practice (cut 15 minutes short by weather) without incident and are ready to roll in Sunday’s 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

Simon Pagenaud, No. 22 Menards Team Penske Chevrolet, was the fastest of the Bowtie Brigade setting the second quickest lap of the session at 227.157 mph.

Teammate Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Shell Fuel Rewards Cheveolet was third on the charts at 226.856 mph followed by Conor Daly, No. 47 US Air Force Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet with a speed of 226.399 mph.

Will Power, No. 12 Verizon 5G Team Penske Chevrolet, was sixth, with rookie teammate Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Pennzoil Chevrolet in seventh. Sage Karam, No. 24 DRR-AES Indiana Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet in 10th.

Remainder of the Team Chevy drivers finished Carb Day as follows:

11.Pato O’Ward. No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

12.Max Chilton, No. 59 Gallagher Carlin Chevrolet

14.Sebastien Bourdais, No. 14 ROKiT/AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet

16.Juan Pablo Montoya, No. 86 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

17.JR Hildebrand, No. 1 ABC Supply/AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet

24.Felix Rosenqvist, No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

25.Dalton Kellett, No. 4 KITS.com/K-Line Insulators/AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet

30.Ed Carpenter, No. 20 SONAX Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

31.Rinus Veekay, No. 21 Bitcoin Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

32.Simona De Silvestro, No. 16 Rocket Pro/Paretta Autosport Chevrolet

NBC will telecast the 200-lap race at 11 a.m. ET Sunday, May 30. Former race car driver Danica Patrick will lead the field to the green flag in the 2021 mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette Stingray hardtop convertible. The 2021 race marks the 32nd time for Chevrolet to pace dating to 1948, and the 18th time since 1978 for America’s favorite sports car.