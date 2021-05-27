ELKHART LAKE, Wis., May 26, 2021 – As the NTT INDYCAR REV Group Grand Prix presented by American Medical Response welcomes fans again at America’s National Park of Speed, June 17-20, attendees will also be able to access the paddock free of charge. Additionally, at this year’s IMSA SportsCar Weekend, August 5-8, all fans will once again be welcome in the paddock, where race teams and drivers prepare the cars that compete on the 4-mile, 14-turn circuit. Tickets are now available for both events at www.roadamerica.com

“We are fortunate that our fans understood the situation we faced last season, and now they have the opportunity to get closer to the action at Road America,” said Mike Kertscher, Road America’s President and General Manager. “So don’t wait, get your tickets online now, print them at home and get ready for an action-packed summer at America’s National Park of Speed.”

The REV Group Grand Prix presented by American Medical Response weekend schedule, June 17-20, will also be bolstered by Vintage Indy and the Radical Cup series, plus two junior development series of the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires, including the Indy Pro 2000, and USF2000, of which many drivers of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES are graduates. Additionally, all first responders including Police, Fire, and EMS will receive FREE access for the entire NTT IndyCar Series REV Group Grand Prix presented by American Medical Response weekend by showing proof of active status at the gate in the form of a department-issued ID or badge.

The IMSA SportsCar Championship and IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, August 5-8, will be one of the most incredible weekends of sports car racing in the world. Fans will get to see the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge race on Saturday, with the WeatherTech® SportsCar Championship race on Sunday, plus races from the IMSA Porsche Carrera Cup North America and the Mazda MX-5 Cup.



Every general admission ticket includes walk-in access to the paddock. Bicycles must be walked in the paddock, and due to space considerations, golf cart access may be restricted in high-traffic areas.



Tickets are available, and fans are welcome. Additional event details, ticket pricing, and camping information can be found at www.roadamerica.com or by calling 800-365-7223. Anyone 16-years-old and under is FREE with a paying adult at the gate. Racing runs rain or shine.

