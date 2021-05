By Tony DiZinno Today the top nine and final three positions will be filled for next Sunday’s 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge. Here’s today’s schedule and network(s): An hour of practice takes place before qualifying. 11-11:30 a.m.: Last Chance Qualifying Practice (Peacock)11:30 a.m.-noon: Firestone Fast Nine Shootout Practice (Peacock)1:15-2:30 p.m.: Last…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.