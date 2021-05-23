“I think today went okay. This is our last practice until Carb Day, which is not a lot of track time, so we tried to maximize this as much as possible by getting back into the hang of traffic running and race downforce. We were able to do that today. We are not super happy with the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet at the moment but the other two seem to be okay. Track conditions are obviously different than they have been, so we have a lot to work on between now and Friday. We get one last chance to practice before the race, and as a team we will give that last chance practice all we’ve got!”