|Practice Report – Sunday- 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500
|Race Information:
Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Date: Sunday, May 30th
Round: 6/17
Race laps: 200 laps
Total race distance: 500 miles/804.67 km
Length: 2.5 miles/4.02 km
Number of turns: 4
Tune In: Sunday, May 30th, 11:00 a.m. ET on NBC
|Felix Rosenqvist – No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Practice 8: 9th, 224.085 mph
Total Laps Completed: 76
Qualifying Draw: 21st
“Another practice complete at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, only one more to go! I think it started well and we had a super fast car. The car felt good, we tried a few things and we just wanted to keep it all in one piece. The track was a little sketchy, the grip was super low and the car was moving around a lot. It just wasn’t worth trying and risking it today. We did some pit stop practice and the No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP crew did a great job. Now it’s time to get ready for the Indy 500!”
|Juan Pablo Montoya – No. 86 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Practice 8: 16th, 223.099
Total Laps Completed: 60
Qualifying Draw: 16th
“It was a good day for Arrow McLaren SP. We started to find the direction, which is great but we only have two hours left of practice so we need to take advantage. It’s been a tough but productive week. I’m really excited and looking forward to the engines from Chevy on Carb Day. I think it’ll be a big step for us and is going to help us a lot. We will see what this weekend brings. I’m excited for the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500!”
Pato O’Ward – No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
Practice 8: 24th, 222.366
Total Laps Completed: 51
Qualifying Draw: 20th
“We had a pretty tough day. The car feels a little odd. These next few days are going to be good to sit down and make sure we get back to the car we had at the start of this month. If we get back to that car, I feel confident about next week. We will continue to work hard as a team to see what was going on today and come back stronger.”
|Taylor Kiel – President, Arrow McLaren SP
|“I think today went okay. This is our last practice until Carb Day, which is not a lot of track time, so we tried to maximize this as much as possible by getting back into the hang of traffic running and race downforce. We were able to do that today. We are not super happy with the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet at the moment but the other two seem to be okay. Track conditions are obviously different than they have been, so we have a lot to work on between now and Friday. We get one last chance to practice before the race, and as a team we will give that last chance practice all we’ve got!”