More boost It’s Fast Friday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The turbo boost on the twin-turbocharged V6 engines will be increased to 1.5 bar from 1.3 bar—an increase of 80 to 90 hp. Depending on conditions, speeds should be approximately ten mph more than they have been during practice. Because of the increased stress it…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.