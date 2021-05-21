



Juan Pablo Montoya – No. 86 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Practice 4: 22nd, 222.384 mph

Total Laps Completed: 73

“We made a change overnight and it kind of caught us by surprise. It changed the car a lot more than we thought it would and that made the car a bit difficult to drive. In the end, we went back to the basics and did a full run which allowed us to understand what we needed from the car. It was important to do a full fuel run, collect all the data, and understand the tires. We are just playing the game and being smart about it. The No. 86 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet still needs a little bit of work, but I think we are gaining on it.”