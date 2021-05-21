Race Information:
Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Date: Sunday, May 30th
Round: 6/17
Race laps: 200 laps
Total race distance: 500 miles/804.67 km
Length: 2.5 miles/4.02 km
Number of turns: 4
Tune In: Sunday, May 30th, 11:00 a.m. ET on NBC
|Pato O’Ward – No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Practice 4: 14th, 223.333 mph
Total Laps Completed: 64
“Day three is done here at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and getting ready for Fast Friday tomorrow. I like the way that my racecar feels, but there’s still more to do on the qualifying car. So tomorrow will be a good teller to see where we land and where we stack up, should be good to get the extra boost. That’s always an extra bit of adventure around this place. Really happy with the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet and excited to turn it up tomorrow.”
|Felix Rosenqvist – No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Practice 4: 16th. 223.199 mph
Total Laps Completed: 85
“Third day done with a lot of running. I think we definitely found a happy car in traffic, which is good. We tried a lot of different things today. Every time you try something new and it’s not very good, you can always revert back to that base car. That’s a good position to be in. We tried our qualifying program today, and I think that’s where we have to focus right now to get it a little better for qualifying. Then we should be good.”
Juan Pablo Montoya – No. 86 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
Practice 4: 22nd, 222.384 mph
Total Laps Completed: 73
“We made a change overnight and it kind of caught us by surprise. It changed the car a lot more than we thought it would and that made the car a bit difficult to drive. In the end, we went back to the basics and did a full run which allowed us to understand what we needed from the car. It was important to do a full fuel run, collect all the data, and understand the tires. We are just playing the game and being smart about it. The No. 86 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet still needs a little bit of work, but I think we are gaining on it.”
|Taylor Kiel – President, Arrow McLaren SP
|“Today was good. We talked yesterday about the rising track temperatures making conditions more and more difficult, and they’ll continue to do so. We did a good job as a team identifying where our racecar needs to be in these conditions. We spent the morning focusing on our single car program and trying to find a little speed ahead of Fast Friday. We have a good direction to start tomorrow and I’m excited to get the extra boost and see how fast we can go!”