|Race Information:
Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Date: Sunday, May 30th
Round: 6/17
Race laps: 200 laps
Total race distance: 500 miles/804.67 km
Length: 2.5 miles/4.02 km
Number of turns: 4
Tune In: Sunday, May 30th, 11:00 a.m. ET on NBC
|Pato O’Ward – No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Practice 5: 6th, 232.034 mph
Total Laps Completed: 30
Qualifying Draw: 20th
“We are ready for qualifying tomorrow. I’m happy with the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet, as we ended today with pretty high track temperatures. 20th in the qualifying draw makes it interesting so let’s see what happens tomorrow but I can go to sleep in peace tonight.”
|Felix Rosenqvist – No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Practice 5: 20th, 230.587
Total Laps Completed: 36
Qualifying Draw: 21st
“Fast Friday is done. I would say it was a continuation of a lot of work, changes, and taking it back to the drawing board. At the end, we actually managed to get a pretty good feeling in the car. I think all three of us were not happy in the beginning, but together we found a good setup with the Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolets. We will go out in 21st tomorrow and hopefully get into the Fast Nine.”
Juan Pablo Montoya – No. 86 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
Practice 5: 25th, 230.366
Total Laps Completed: 44
Qualifying Draw: 16th
“We are a little bit off from where we need to be. We made a couple adjustments and it got better. In the end, we went out again and I felt comfortable and happy with the No. 86 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet. It was well balanced, and the speed was much better. I’m happy with the car and it has good speed. Let’s see what happens when we go out 16th tomorrow!”
|Taylor Kiel – President, Arrow McLaren SP
|“Fast Friday, what a day this is. We got the high boost and got the chance to see what our cars can do. We are on two islands right now. We have Pato in a happy place and running well. The other two are struggling a bit. We’ve kind of crept up on the other teams and I think we certainly feel better about the performance now. We will keep chipping away at it overnight and see if we can get Felix and Juan Pablo closer to Pato. But right now, there’s a lot of fast Honda’s up front. We have speed in our Chevys, and we will look to take advantage of it tomorrow.”