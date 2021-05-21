“Fast Friday, what a day this is. We got the high boost and got the chance to see what our cars can do. We are on two islands right now. We have Pato in a happy place and running well. The other two are struggling a bit. We’ve kind of crept up on the other teams and I think we certainly feel better about the performance now. We will keep chipping away at it overnight and see if we can get Felix and Juan Pablo closer to Pato. But right now, there’s a lot of fast Honda’s up front. We have speed in our Chevys, and we will look to take advantage of it tomorrow.”