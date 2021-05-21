RUNS NINTH FASTEST SPEED OF THE DAY

Ed Jones Fast Friday Summary:

After spending the first three days of practice for the 105 th Running of the Indianapolis 500 working on both qualifying and race setups, Dale Coyne with Vasser Sullivan unleashed the SealMaster Beast on Fast Friday.



Ed Jones, and the No. 18 Team SealMaster-Dale Coyne w/ Vasser-Sullivan Honda, posted the ninth fastest lap on Fast Friday with a top speed of 231.569 mph putting him ninth on the speed charts. His four-lap average of 230.251 was also the ninth best.



Jones served notice that he is a contender for the Fast Nine by setting the tone early running his fast lap of the day in his first outing. The lap speed put him at the top of the speed charts for over three hours while the team spent most of the time in the garage. His four-lap average, at the time 230.064 mph, was the third best.



Jones went out for the second time at approximately 4:00 p.m. and ran a qualifying simulation with a four-lap average of 230.251 mph, sixth best, and holding the third fastest lap. The team was happy with the SealMaster machine and returned to the garage for the day at approximately 4:40 p.m.



Over the final hour and 20 minutes of practice, when the conditions were much cooler and the track much faster, a couple of drivers were able to overtake his fast lap and four-lap average, with Jones and the Coyne Vasser Sullivan squad opting not to run again.



Fast Friday is when teams are given additional horsepower, in the case of Honda powered teams an estimated 95 additional HP, in preparation for Saturday’s qualifying for the Indy 500.



Jones drew No. 5 in the qualifying order of the 35 drivers scheduled to make a qualifying attempt. The early number is important because the track conditions will be cooler than the drivers qualifying later when conditions will be considerably hotter, slowing the cars.



There will be another practice tomorrow prior to qualifying. The practice will be split into two groups with Group 1 going out from 9:30-10:00 a.m. ET and Group 2 from 10:00-10:30 a.m. ET.



Qualifying will start at 12:00 p.m. tomorrow and conclude at 5:50 p.m. ET. NBC Network at 2:00-3:00 p.m. ET. NBCSN will broadcast live from 3:00-6:00 p.m. ET.

Ed Jones Fast Friday Quote:

“It was an extremely positive day in the SealMaster Honda. We were great in our qualifying simulations and the SealMaster car was very competitive every time it was on track. We still have a few things we can do to the car to make it even faster. It’s going to be super close tomorrow, however we should have a solid run and a good shot at the Fast Nine.”



Ed Jones Fast Facts:

Ed Jones will pilot the No. 18 Team SealMaster-Dale Coyne w/ Vasser Sullivan entry for the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing”, the Indianapolis 500 on the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval.



The 2021 Indianapolis 500 will be Jones’ 53rd career NTT INDYCAR SERIES start and fourth Indianapolis 500.



He has had some success at the Brickyard. In three previous Indy 500s he has a best starting position of fourth in 2019 and a best finish of third in 2017.



Jones is 19th in the 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship standings with 67 points.



Jones is contesting his fourth NTT INDYCAR season and first with Dale Coyne w/ Vasser Sullivan.



In 52 career INDYCAR starts, Jones has earned 14 top-10 finishes including three podium performances, third at Indy in 2017, and third at Long Beach and Detroit Race 2 in 2018.



Jones was the 2017 INDYCAR Rookie of the Year and was the top-rookie finisher in the 2017 Indianapolis 500, placing third.



Jones, 26, was born in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (of British citizenship) and currently resides in Miami, Florida.



Next Race:

Round 6 of the 17-race 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season will be the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500, May 30. The race will be broadcast live on NBC beginning at 11:00 p.m. ET.