Posted by Steve Wittich on Wednesday, May 19th 2021

By Steve Wittich Tuesday Notebook My favorite Tuesday sighting Fans!! Fans in the stands. Fans in the Pagoda Plaza. Fans in Gasoline Alley. Fans drinking beer at 9 am. Fans getting autographs. Fans taking selfies. Fans cheering. Fans!! We missed you – a lot. A slight setback for Top Gun Cheif mechanic Roy Wilkerson told…