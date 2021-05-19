Race Information:
Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Date: Sunday, May 30th
Round: 6/17
Race laps: 200 laps
Total race distance: 500 miles/804.67 km
Length: 2.5 miles/4.02 km
Number of turns: 4
Tune In: Sunday, May 30th, 11:00 a.m. ET on NBC
|Pato O’Ward – No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Practice 3: 7th, 225.409 mph
Total Laps Completed: 105
“Day Two done here at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Today, we did a lot of traffic running to see if we could make the car a little bit better. We found some interesting things with the car’s behavior behind three, four, five car trains. I think it gives us a good base to start off with tomorrow. Tomorrow and Friday you will start to see some bigger times and people will start running by themselves in preparation for qualifying. We’ll see what we’ve got!”
|Felix Rosenqvist – No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Practice 3: 22nd, 223.779 mph
Total Laps Completed: 116 laps
“Second day finished. Today had its ups and downs like any other day of Indianapolis 500 practice. I thought we continued where we left off yesterday and slowly worked ourselves back to a much better set-up. We ended the day pretty happy in traffic so that was nice. The run at the end was one of the better runs we have had this month, so that’s a good indication. We feel more confident continuing the week going forward. Now we will start focusing more on qualifying but today was a productive day.”
Juan Pablo Montoya – No. 86 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
Practice 3: 23rd, 223.549 mph
Total Laps Completed: 61 laps
“Today was a solid day. We were very patient this morning. I think we stayed on plan and did a bunch of aero testing which is important. We did a qualifying run in the afternoon when it was hot as we think it’s going to be hot this weekend. We wanted to get an idea of what the car is going to do. At the end we did a little bit of race running. I think we’re finding we have a little bit more work to do. We are practicing worst case scenarios and running behind the pack because if we can make it run better there, we’re going to be a lot better than we think.”
|Taylor Kiel – President, Arrow McLaren SP
|“Today was a good day. The temperatures are rising and that’s what we are forecasting for the rest of the week. We tried to maximize track time with the conditions to fine-tune our package. That’s where everyone is at, you’ve got the basics handled and now it’s just in the detailed work. That’s what we did today and we are pretty happy at Arrow McLaren SP.”