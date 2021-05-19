

Juan Pablo Montoya – No. 86 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Practice 3: 23rd, 223.549 mph

Total Laps Completed: 61 laps

“Today was a solid day. We were very patient this morning. I think we stayed on plan and did a bunch of aero testing which is important. We did a qualifying run in the afternoon when it was hot as we think it’s going to be hot this weekend. We wanted to get an idea of what the car is going to do. At the end we did a little bit of race running. I think we’re finding we have a little bit more work to do. We are practicing worst case scenarios and running behind the pack because if we can make it run better there, we’re going to be a lot better than we think.”