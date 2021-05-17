Also announced today as joining the Indianapolis 500 effort are: ConnectDoc, facilitating communications, complex coordination, and continuity between patients, medical professionals, and health care systems; Rayne Nutrition, creating whole food, unprocessed ingredients for dogs and cats that they need for a prolonged, healthy life; Turn 2 Drivers Club, a community of racers of all backgrounds coming together for track-day events; Mr. and Mrs. James Lowes, long time race fans who are excited about the opportunity to support Stefan Wilson.



Sierra Pacific Windows, ConnectDoc, Rayne Nutrition, Turn 2 Drivers Club and Mr. and Mrs. James Lowes will join an esteemed group of entities in LOHLA SPORT, Cusick Motorsports, Exedia Group’s VIP Access, VSRS, Menlo Ventures and Liberty Group. The No. 25 LOHLA SPORT Honda and Wilson will make their 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES debut on with Opening Day tomorrow, May 18 before the green flag waves for the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500 Sunday, May 30 with broadcast on NBC.



About Andretti Autosport

Andretti Autosport, led by racing legend Michael Andretti, boasts a wide racing portfolio rooted in tradition and designed for success.



Under the banners of Andretti Autosport and BMWi Andretti Motorsport, the Indianapolis-based team fields multiple entries across the INDYCAR SERIES, Indy Lights, the FIA Formula E Championship and the IMSA Prototype Challenge LMP3 division. The team also competes as Walkinshaw Andretti United in the Australian Supercars category through partnership with Walkinshaw Racing and United Autosports and additionally is set to field an entry in the new Extreme E championship via Andretti United Extreme E.



The global racing enterprise boasts four INDYCAR SERIES championships, four Indy Light titles, one Pro Mazda championship, a Silver Class GT4 Championship and has captured victory five times at the famed Indianapolis 500. The team also holds two X Games Gold Medals and five U.S. rallycross championships.



About LOHLA SPORT

Based in Thousand Oaks, California, LOHLA SPORT is a new, premier women’s golf-lifestyle apparel brand that is quickly captivating the golf, country club and resort market. Its impeccable sense of style features colorful, on-trend European designs with Los Angeles flair. The brainchild of recognized fashionista and longtime Golf Channel and GOLFINO executive Lisa O’Hurley, LOHLA SPORT boasts an upscale and playful lineup of tops, bottoms, skorts and outwear available online and in roughly 100 exclusive golf shops across America. Outfits confidently transition from leisure and sporting activity to work, lunch and dinner. Especially popular are its signature “Pull-On Golf Fitness Pant” and “The Very Pant,” a play on “Seinfield,” in which, O’Hurley’s husband, John O’Hurley, starred as the fictional character J. Peterman.



About Cusick Motorsports

Cusick Motorsports is the brainchild of longtime entrepreneur and motorsports enthusiast Don Cusick. Cusick met Stefan Wilson while partaking in a track day at The Thermal Club and the two immediately formed a bond. Through conversations with Wilson, Cusick expressed an interest in putting together an Indianapolis 500 program and with it, Cusick Motorsports was born.



Cusick and his wife, Carolyn, are passionate golfers, too, with memberships at three country clubs, including Sherwood, between Los Angeles and Vegas. The Cusick’s are key investors with LOHLA SPORT and have been the catalysts that have enabled the partnership with Stefan Wilson and LOHLA SPORT for the 2021 Indianapolis 500.



ABOUT SIERRA PACIFIC WINDOWS & SIERRA PACIFIC INDUSTRIES

Sierra Pacific Windows is a division of Sierra Pacific Industries, a family-owned forest products company. Based in Red Bluff, California, Sierra Pacific Windows is one of the largest manufacturers of superior quality, custom wood and vinyl windows and doors in the world. It is the only fully vertically-integrated window and door company, in which the company owns the forestland and manages the entire manufacturing and distribution process. Sierra Pacific Windows has a combined manufacturing production space of over 1.4 million square feet in California and Wisconsin. Its windows and doors are distributed via more than 600 nationwide dealers, distributors and company-owned locations.



Sierra Pacific Industries is a third-generation, family-owned forest products company based in Anderson, California. The company owns and manages more than 2 million acres of timberland in California and Washington, and is one of the largest lumber companies and largest manufacturer of millwork in the United States. Sierra Pacific Industries is committed to managing its lands in a responsible and sustainable manner to protect the environment while providing quality wood products and renewable power for consumers. The company’s forests are certified under the Sustainable Forestry Initiative®. Sierra Pacific Industries utilizes nearly 100 percent of every piece of wood brought to its 18 mills and seven biomass-fueled cogeneration power plants.



About VIP Access™

Associate sponsor, Expedia Group’s® VIP Access™ is a network of premium, invitation-only properties that delivers pace-setting growth by pairing top rated hotels with Expedia Group’s most loyal travelers. That’s the driving force behind the VIP Access Drives Demand Faster campaign that Expedia Group will be launching in June. VIP Access properties average annual room night growth is 3.4 times greater than properties not participating in the program[1], placing properties in this program a class above the competition.



“VIP Access Drives Demand Faster for hotels in the Expedia Group network, when compared to hotels not in the program. Participating properties can benefit from our commitment to deliver high value guests, exclusive marketing opportunities and receive first in class Expedia Group support,” said Brandon Ehrhardt, Senior Director of Partner Loyalty at Expedia Group. “We’re thrilled to announce this associate sponsorship with Stefan Wilson, Cusick Motorsport, and Andretti Autosport, and look forward to watching Stefan Wilson exemplify our quest for speed at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.”



[1] Expedia Group data, 2019. Room night growth as calculated year over year following the first year of participation in the VIP Access program as compared to all similar properties that did not join the VIP Access program. A similar property is defined as being in the vicinity; having similar star rating, average daily rate and room capacity; and that are often being clicked by the same travelers within the same website visit. Specific properties may have different results.



About VSRS

VSRS Motorsports, LLC , founded in 2017 by Rick Sheldon, is all about building meaningful, fun and exciting relationships by bringing together high-end car enthusiasts, premium manufactures and exclusive private dealers to create exceptional experiences. The relationship is the value. Any transaction is what happens when great relationships take precedence. VSRS’ role is to help clients clarify their vision, culture and strategy and help them match this to their actions.



About Menlo Ventures

At Menlo Ventures, we go ALL IN to help founders transform existing industries, create new categories, and build a better future. In 44 years of investing, we’ve backed 70+ public companies who are doing just that, and in the process, grown a portfolio that includes 150+ M&A and $5+ billion under management.



Our time-tested strategy inspired us to back household names like Uber, Roku, Siri, and Gilead. We invest at every stage, drawing on expertise in B2B, B2C, and healthcare to back leading companies in every sector.



Having support from every angle means you can take on any challenge. Go further, go bolder. Not limiting yourself to what is, but courageously pursuing what could be—the game-changing ideas that reinvent life and work. Starting a business isn’t easy. You can’t do it alone. And while anyone can back you, not everyone will have your back.



About Liberty Group

Are you still running in the race to retirement? Is your retirement still on track? Or do you need a pit stop to check your strategy and retirement vehicle’s functioning? At Liberty Group, we’re here to help. We specialize in wealth management, tax planning, and estate law—all under one roof. Join David Hollander, attorney, financial advisor, and founder of Liberty Group, on Thursday, 5/27 to determine if you’re retirement ready and how you can take your financial planning to the next level to achieve your ideal retirement. Visit www.libertygroupllc.com/racingtoretirement for more information and to register for this special event.



The 500-mile race to retirement is a long track. What can you do to prepare now for your future retirement? Do you know how much money you’re going to need to live your ideal retirement? How can you cover the gap between your expenses and income? What strategies will you use to generate income in retirement? Do you have enough gas in your retirement tank to make sure you’re still running at the end of the race?



About ConnectDoc

ConnectDoc facilitates communications, complex coordination, and continuity between patients, medical professionals, and health care systems. ConnectDoc focuses on solutions that support patient-centered care while supporting value-sensitive decisions and shared decision-making.



About Rayne Nutrition

We take the relationship between our food and pet health very seriously. This dedication has led us to be data- and ingredient-obsessed and is why we work closely with Ph.D. nutritionists and veterinary specialists (who we like to call the “experts’ experts”). Under their guidance and with a shared focus on better health outcomes, we have designed our range of wellness and therapeutic diets, using whole food and less processed ingredients wherever possible.



Rayne has diets designed to address over 30 medical conditions using whole food ingredients. It is non-negotiable that the Rayne diets do what we say they will. Because of this, we will always choose our ingredients based on purpose and the benefit that they provide to the pet. This formulation process is all done under the direction of veterinary and animal health experts who are as focused on the health outcome for the pet as we are.



About Turn 2 Drivers Club

Turn 2 Drivers Club was created as a private, exclusive club designed for and by racecar, track day and racing enthusiasts that share like-minded values of safety first, camaraderie, fairness, diverse interests, love of cars, a desire to learn and grow as drivers and individuals on and off the track. Turn 2 Drivers Club can be a place to escape it all with close friends, learn to drive to each individual’s limit, expand from street cars to GT race cars, vintage, modern prototypes and formula cars alike.