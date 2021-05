By Steve Wittich Super rough race notes. More later. The Star Spangled Banner was sung by Britney Jones, a healthcare worker from Indiana University Health. The flyover was conducted by a quartet of Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters from the Indiana National Guard. The “Drivers Start Your Engines” command was given by Indianapolis Colts quarterback…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.