Ed Jones Race Summary:

Ed Jones piloted the No. 18 Mouser Molex-Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan machine, to a 14th place finish in the GMR Grand Prix on the on the 2.439-mile, 14-turn Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course in Speedway, Indiana.



Jones, who qualified a season-high ninth, ran in the top-10 for the first stint of the race getting as high as third.



During the second stint, which he ran on the black primary tire, his pace declined and he began to lose ground to the leaders.



He dropped to 14th place where he essentially stayed for the reminder of the race.

Ed Jones Race Quote:

“It was a tough race for us. We made up some positions at the start and then we just didn’t have the pace. Once we put on the black tires, I think that is where we lost all the track position because when we were all on reds (alternate tires) it seems we were similar pace and everyone just stacked up .It was a frustrating day, however there were some positive takeaways from the weekend. We will push forward for the Indy 500.”



Ed Jones Fast Facts:

Jones earned 16 points today and is now 19th in the 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship standings with 67 points.



In four races on the IMS road course he has a best finish of sixth in 2019.



Jones is contesting his fourth NTT INDYCAR SERIES season and first with Dale Coyne w/ Vasser Sullivan.



The 2021 GMR Grand Prix was Jones’ 52nd career NTT INDYCAR SERIES start.



In 52 career INDYCAR starts, Jones has earned 14 top-10 finishes including three podium performances, third at Indy in 2017, and third at Long Beach and Detroit Race 2 in 2018.



Jones was the 2017 INDYCAR Rookie of the Year and was the top-rookie finisher in the 2017 Indianapolis 500, placing third.



Jones, 26, was born in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (of British citizenship) and currently resides in Miami, Florida.



Next Race:

Round 6 of the 17-race 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season will be the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500, May 30, on the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The race will be broadcast live on NBC beginning at 11:00 p.m. ET.