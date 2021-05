By Tony DiZinno As Steve noted in the GMR Grand Prix event preview, I’m thankful to be “pinch-hitting” for a few sessions during this weekend’s coverage at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Cool, sunny conditions greeted the now 25 NTT INDYCAR Series cars for GMR Grand Prix opening practice at 9:30 a.m.. Temperatures were 59F ambient,…



