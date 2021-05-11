2021 CHEVROLET DETROIT GRAND PRIX PRESENTED BY LEAR TO FOLLOW

HEALTH AND SAFETY GUIDELINES WITH REDUCED FAN ATTENDANCE AT JUNE 11-13 EVENT

Ticket Renewal Process to Begin this Week with Tickets to go On Sale May 20

DETROIT, Mich. (May 11, 2021) – The 2021 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear will follow current health and safety guidelines in the State of Michigan as it makes its return to Detroit and Belle Isle Park, June 11-13.

Bringing one of the most popular annual summertime events back to the Motor City, the Grand Prix will continue its giveback to Belle Isle by safely welcoming fans to the 31st running of the Grand Prix in Detroit. This year’s Grand Prix will feature spacing between groups of attendees in reserved grandstand seating, limited general admission viewing areas and reduced capacity in hospitality areas. General admission tickets will also be available for purchase, while displays and fan activities away from the track will be reduced or removed this year to adhere to current protocols. Including race participants, workers, partners, vendors, media and fans, the Grand Prix is expected to host between 6,000-9,000 people each day on Belle Isle.

All attendees will be required to wear a face covering at the Grand Prix, except when actively eating or drinking. Hand sanitizing stations will be present around the venue and there will be cleaning and sanitizing services employed throughout each day, especially in high-contact areas. Each entry gate will include contactless ticket scanning and contactless security/bag screening for attendees.

For fans attending the Grand Prix, the free shuttles to and from Belle Isle will be available and riders will be required to wear a face covering and seating will include spacing between groups in each shuttle. The Grand Prix encourages anyone that plans to attend the event to fully vaccinated before visiting Belle Isle.

“We look forward to bringing world-class racing back to the Motor City next month,” said Bud Denker, Chairman of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear. “We are excited to welcome race fans to Belle Isle Park for three days of excitement in a safe and healthy manner. We will showcase the Park, our City and it’s beautiful waterfront to the nation and the world as NBC will provide over six hours of network TV coverage. And, once again, the biggest benefactor will be Belle Isle.”

Following the cancelation of the 2020 Grand Prix due to the pandemic, some fans elected to transfer their tickets from last year’s event to the 2021 Grand Prix. As the Grand Prix honors those commitments from its loyal fans, the event is reaching out to those ticket buyers this week to review their options for the 2021 Grand Prix. Ticket purchasers that opted for a refund as a result of the cancelation in 2020, along with fans that registered for a pre-sale period in 2021, will also have the opportunity in the coming days to buy tickets for this year’s race. The remaining available tickets for June 12-13 will then be placed on sale on Thursday, May 20.

The Grand Prix will continue its long-standing tradition of Comerica Bank Free Prix Day on Friday, June 11 with a limited number of free passes available upon request. Fans will be able to visit DetroitGP.com to reserve their free passes for Comerica Bank Free Prix Day beginning on Monday, May 17.

ABOUT THE DETROIT GRAND PRIX

The Detroit Grand Prix is a 501(c)3 organization and a subsidiary of the Downtown Detroit Partnership. Scheduled for June 11-13, 2021 at Belle Isle Park, the event will include the Chevy Dual in Detroit featuring the cars of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, the Chevrolet Sports Car Classic with the exotic sports cars of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the rising stars of the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires. For more information, visit www.DetroitGP.com and follow our social media pages at www.facebook.com/detroitgp, www.twitter.com/detroitgp and www.instagram.com/detroitgp