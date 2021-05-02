Texas Motor Speedway Date: Sunday, May 2 Rounds: 4/17 Race laps:Race Two: 248 lapsTotal race distance:Race Two: 375 miles/597.7 km Length: 1.5 miles/2.41 km Number of turns: 4Recap: Victory in Texas. Pato O’Ward secured his first career NTT INDYCAR SERiES win and Arrow McLaren SP achieved their first win since the strategic partnership between Schmidt Peterson, Arrow Electronics and McLaren Racing began over a year ago. The day started with Pato lining up in fourth and his teammate Felix Rosenqvist lining up in 17th, the starting order determined by championship points due to qualifying being canceled the day before. Following the green flag, the track went under an immediate caution with an incident on the first lap involving multiple cars towards the back of the field. Felix was able to navigate his way through and further advanced himself three positions. When the field restarted a while later, Pato was able to hold onto fourth, despite numerous challenges from his competitors. Felix continued his upward momentum throughout the race, eventually gaining 11 positions and running as high as sixth in the second half of the race. Unfortunately, an incident on his last pit stop caused the No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet to spin out and eventually take a drive-through penalty, effectively ending Felix’s shot at a strong finish. He eventually came home in the position he started in 17th. Pato was able to use the last stop for the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet to jump his way into second, behind only Josef Newgarden for the lead on the last stint. The 21-year-old driver settled in and waited for his moment, eventually passing the Team Penske car with 24 laps to go. Pato held the lead from there, winning his first INDYCAR race at the closest thing he has to a home-race in Texas.