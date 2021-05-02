2021 Genesys 300 Arrow McLaren SP Race Report

Texas Motor Speedway

Date: Saturday, May 1 & Sunday, May 2

Rounds: 3&4/17

Race laps:

Race One: 212 laps

Race Two: 248 laps

Total race distance:

Race One: 300 miles/482.8 km

Race Two: 375 miles/597.7 km

Length: 1.5 miles/2.41 km

Number of turns: 4

Remaining session start times:

Green Flag, Race Two: Sunday, 5:15 p.m ET



Recap: After a day of schedule changes at the Texas Motor Speedway, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES decided to forgo qualifying and move the Genesys 300 up by 30 minutes to avoid potential weather. The schedule change allowed an hour and half practice but caused all drivers to use their current championship standing as starting positions. This had the No 5. Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet of Pato O’Ward starting in 11th and the No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP of Felix Rosenqvist starting in 18th.

Pato opted for an early pit stop that left him leaving pit lane under an unexpected yellow flag, pushing him back in the field. Felix was able to take his first stop during the yellow, which allowed him to gain position and move up to 12th.

Just past halfway in the race, both Arrow McLaren SP drivers elected to take a bold strategy, stopping earlier than the rest of the field to try and gain position. The move paid off for both drivers, eventually moving Felix up to 2nd and Pato to 5th.

A late caution brought the entire field into the pits for their last stop at the same time, bringing everyone onto the same strategy. Pato was able to leave pit lane in third place, while Felix came out in 12th after a difficult stop. Pato took a look at second place on the restart but eventually settled into third and a strong finish. Felix eventually finished in 13th.

Arrow McLaren SP moves on to Race Two of the Texas Motor Speedway doubleheader tomorrow. Tune in to NBCSN at 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 2 for Race Two.