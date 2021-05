Texas Motor Speedway, the Speedway Motorsports Inc. (SMI) built and owned 1.5-mile high banked oval, is celebrating its 25th season of racing in 2021. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES Saturday/Sunday double will be the 33rd, and 34th INDYCAR sanctioned races held at the Fort Worth, Texas track. Arie Luyendyk won the first INDYCAR race, the True…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.