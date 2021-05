Ryan Hunter-Reay and Alex Palou side by side across the start/finish line at Texas MotorSpeedway in practice. INDYCAR Photo by Chris Jones By Patrick Stephan Just a few notes before the green flag flies at 6:10CT/7:10ET (or 5:10 for my friends back home in the Mountain Time zone – everyone else adjust accordingly). One interesting…



