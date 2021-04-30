|2021 Genesys 300 and Xpel 375Arrow McLaren SP Preview
|Texas Motor Speedway
Date: Saturday, May 1 & Sunday, May 2
Rounds: 3&4/17
Race laps:
Race One: 212 laps
Race Two: 248 laps
Total race distance:
Race One: 300 miles/482.8 km
Race Two: 375 miles/597.7 km
Length: 1.5 miles/2.41 km
Number of turns: 4
Session start times:
Practice: Saturday, 12:30 – 2:00 p.m. ET
Qualifying: Saturday, 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. ET
Green Flag, Race One: Saturday, 7:45 p.m. ET
Green Flag, Race Two: Sunday, 5:15 p.m ET
TUNE IN:
Race One: Saturday, 7:00 p.m. ET on NBCSN
Race Two: Sunday, 5:00 p.m ET on NBCSN
|Pato O’Ward – No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|“I’m looking forward to Texas Motor Speedway this weekend. We’ve got a doubleheader, so we have two opportunities to score good points. Texas is very close to my heart. I lived in San Antonio for quite a while and it’s not too far from Dallas. I’m looking forward to seeing some friends, family and ultimately, we get to go racing twice. Vamos!”
|Felix Rosenqvist – No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|“It’s time to go to Texas Motor Speedway this weekend, where we have a doubleheader, which is always exciting and challenging. Texas is probably the most challenging place possible to have a doubleheader for the drivers and the teams, which means we’ve got to be on full focus this weekend. I think Texas is a good track for me and I had a really good race last year until the last five laps. This year we’ll try to come back and get some really good points. Myself and the entire Arrow McLaren SP team are looking forward to it.”
|Taylor Kiel – President, Arrow McLaren SP
|“We’re looking forward to getting back to racing, that’s the big thing. We’ve had an up and down stretch, so I think getting back to Texas Motor Speedway and an oval where we feel like we’ve got a competitive package grounds us a bit. We’re excited to get back at it, compete for our partners and fans and mazimize points during the weekend ahead of us.”