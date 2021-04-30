“It’s time to go to Texas Motor Speedway this weekend, where we have a doubleheader, which is always exciting and challenging. Texas is probably the most challenging place possible to have a doubleheader for the drivers and the teams, which means we’ve got to be on full focus this weekend. I think Texas is a good track for me and I had a really good race last year until the last five laps. This year we’ll try to come back and get some really good points. Myself and the entire Arrow McLaren SP team are looking forward to it.”