WALLER, Texas (April 28, 2021)—AJ Foyt Racing is introducing Fulcrum Technology Solutions to the world of INDYCAR racing. The technology company has signed a two-race agreement as a marketing partner of AJ Foyt Racing.

As part of the agreement, the Fulcrum Technology Solutions logo will appear on the No. 14 ROKiT Chevrolet in this weekend’s NTT INDYCAR Series doubleheader at Texas Motor Speedway. The Genesys 300 race will run Saturday evening and the XPEL 375 race will run less than 24 hours later on Sunday afternoon.

“It’s such a pleasure having a company as respected in their field as Fulcrum is to be a part of what we do,” said Larry Foyt, team president. “I’m very impressed with their big data analytics and cybersecurity expertise and am looking forward to seeing our partnership grow even deeper.”

Located in Houston, Texas, Fulcrum Technology Solutions is a consulting firm that specializes in managed IT infrastructure and cybersecurity services. While managed Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) and Security Operations Center (SOC) solutions are the fastest growing part of their business, they continue to provide premier professional services and products to their longstanding clients.

“Fulcrum is proud to be associated with such an amazing racing team. Being a part of this Texas racing legend’s team success is a source of tremendous joy for us,” stated Randle Moore, the chief strategy officer of Fulcrum.

In addition to the company’s logo being on the car and pit support equipment, there will be a meet and greet with driver Sebastien Bourdais, the four-time INDYCAR champion who is piloting the No. 14 Indy car fulltime for Foyt. Bourdais drove a partial season for Foyt last year.

NBC Sports Network will televise both races this weekend: the live broadcast times are 7 p.m. ET Saturday night for the Genesys 300 and 5:00 p.m. ET for the XPEL 375.

About Fulcrum Technology Solutions