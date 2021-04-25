#51: Romain Grosjean, Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda

St. Petersburg, Florida (April 25, 2021) – Dale Coyne Racing with RWR driver Romain Grosjean had another strong outing in his #51 Nurtec ODT machine in Sunday’s Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg gaining five positions on his way to finishing 13th.

Starting 18th, Grosjean moved up to 17th at the start and remained in that position until his team called him into the pits on Lap 16. The Frenchman continued to run in 17th for most of his next stint before making it up to sixth ahead of his next stop on Lap 37.

Despite showing great pace throughout the race, the Frenchman continued to run in 16th for his penultimate stint and had made it up to 13th before entering pit lane on Lap 67 for his final stop.

Grosjean exited pit lane in 16th and had moved up to 14th by the time a full course caution came out seven laps later.

The Dale Coyne Racing with RWR driver was running 14th when the race resumed on Lap 77 and would gain one more position, moving into 13th before taking the checkered flag.

“The first race for me in St. Petersburg is done. We tried to play with the strategy today since we were starting further back in our Nurtec ODT Honda but we never really got lucky with the yellows,” said Grosjean. “I feel we did a good job this weekend. We’ve learned a lot in the race. It was very physical today, very hard but ultimately the team did a good job. We’re going to keep working, keep improving and the next one will be better.”

The Dale Coyne Racing with RWR team will be back in action next weekend with Pietro Fittipaldi making his first official appearance of the season behind the wheel of the #51 Nurtec ODT Honda for the doubleheader weekend at Texas Motor Speedway May 1 – 2, 2021.