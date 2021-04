By Steve Wittich Dominant Surprisingly, Colton Herta is only the third driver to win the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg from the pole. The other drivers to win from the pole on the shores of Tampa Bay, were Helio Castroneves (2007) and Will Power (2010). The second-generation driver led 97 of 100 laps, the…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.