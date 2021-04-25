Ed Jones Race Summary:

Ed Jones, No. 18 Team SealMaster-Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan, finished 20 th in the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida.



Jones started 21st of the 24 drivers to take the green flag on the 1.8-mile, 14-turn temporary street circuit.



The team pitted early in the race in a strategy move, and along with Jones making numerous on track passes got as high as third.



Jones ran most of the race in the mid-teens and at one point had legitimately gained seven positions making him the most improved of any driver.



While working lap 80 of the 100-lap contest, Jones was involved in an incident. By the time the car was restarted and he rejoined the race he was in 20th place where he finished.

Ed Jones Race Quote:

“Our weekend really started with this morning’s warmup when we were eighth. We had issues in all practice sessions and qualifying up until then. Starting as far back as we did for the race, we had to try a few things in an effort to get a positive result. Unfortunately, the gamble didn’t quite work out, and I made a mistake in the end trying to pass a lapped car that was going slow. I made some good moves and we showed good pace, so hopefully we will be strong in the next race,”



Ed Jones Fast Facts:

Jones earned 10 points today and is now 19th in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship standings with 25 points.



In four races at St. Petersburg, Jones has two top-10 finishes with a best showing of eighth in 2018 (10th in 2017),



Jones is contesting his fourth NTT INDYCAR season and first with Dale Coyne w/ Vasser Sullivan.



The 2021 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg was Jones’ 49th career NTT INDYCAR SERIES start.



In his 49 career INDYCAR starts, Jones has earned 14 top-10 finishes including three podium performances Third at Indy in 2017, and third at Long Beach and Detroit Race 2 in 2018.



Jones was the 2017 INDYCAR Rookie of the Year and was the top-rookie finisher in the 2017 Indianapolis 500, placing third.



Jones, 26, was born in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (of British citizenship) and currently resides in Miami, Florida.



Next Race:

Rounds 3 and 4 of the 17-race 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season will be the Genesys 300, May 1 and the XPEL 375, May 2 at Texas Motor Speedway in Ft. Worth, Texas. The Genesys 300 will be broadcast live on NBCSN at 7:00 p.m. ET. The XPEL 375 will be broadcast live on NBCSN at 5:00 p.m. ET.