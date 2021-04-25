“It was a really tough day. First of all, we’re proud of Felix for battling. He struggled a bit this weekend and last trying to find the feeling he is looking for. I think the group did a good job of rallying around him and trying to give him something that he likes, and we saw progress today. We saw his ability to move up the field in what was a very tough situation with the fuel save numbers that everyone was trying to achieve, so that was good on him. Certainly, on the No. 5 side, it was a very disappointing day. I think it really started on Lap 1. It was a difficult first lap and from there on out it was difficult to do anything with the pace of the race. Everybody was in a very big fuel save. It was kind of a follow the leader situation which is always difficult, you have to just stay patient and try to make it to the end of these stints. It’s very hard thing to do. You see some of the other guys like Dixon and Newgarden, certainly Herta, who were able to make it work. We’ve got work to do internally to put ourselves in a better position. It was a tough day but we’re going to take the positives out of it, address the learnings and we’ll be better for it. We’ll go to Texas and put our best foot forward and maximize points.”