St. Petersburg, Florida (April 23, 2021) – Dale Coyne Racing with RWR driver Romain Grosjean will be discovering a new circuit this weekend on board his #51 Nurtec ODT machine as the NTT IndyCar Series heads to the streets of St. Petersburg for Round 2 of the 2021 season.

#51: Romain Grosjean, Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing Honda

Grosjean is no stranger to street circuits, having raced at places like the famed Monaco track, amongst others, however this will be the first time he takes to a street course in his NTT IndyCar Series Honda powered car.

The Frenchman had a strong debut at Barber Motorsports Park last weekend, qualifying seventh and finishing in tenth in his first IndyCar race.

“After a very positive first race in Barber with my Dale Coyne Racing with RWR team, I’m very much looking forward to discovering a new track and different type of tires,” said Grosjean. “We’re going to keep the same attitude as last week and keep learning. There’s still a lot to learn, the championship as well as the circuit and the conditions and so on. I can’t wait to get on track and hopefully we can do well again this weekend in our Nurtec ODT car.”

Grosjean, who leads the rookie standings after Race 1, will get his first taste of the 1.8-mile, 14-turn street circuit on Friday, April 23 at 4:15pm ET. Drivers will then get another 45-minute practice session on Saturday, April 24 at 9:45am ET ahead of that afternoon’s qualifying session at 1:45pm ET.

Teams will get a final 30-minute warm-up at 9:05am ET on Sunday, April 25 with the 100-lap Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg going green at 12:42pm ET.

The race will be broadcast live on NBC from Noon ET on Sunday and all practice sessions and qualifying will be streamed live on Peacock. Qualifying will also be broadcast on tape delay on NBCSN on Saturday, April 24 at 10:00pm ET.